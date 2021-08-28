Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) shareholder returns have been massive, earning 318% in 1 year

For many, the main point of investing in the stock market is to achieve spectacular returns. When you find (and hold) a big winner, you can markedly improve your finances. For example, the Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) share price is up a whopping 318% in the last 1 year, a handsome return in a single year. It's also good to see the share price up 234% over the last quarter. Also impressive, the stock is up 197% over three years, making long term shareholders happy, too.

Since the stock has added US$46m to its market cap in the past week alone, let's see if underlying performance has been driving long-term returns.

Because Aehr Test Systems made a loss in the last twelve months, we think the market is probably more focussed on revenue and revenue growth, at least for now. Shareholders of unprofitable companies usually expect strong revenue growth. Some companies are willing to postpone profitability to grow revenue faster, but in that case one does expect good top-line growth.

Aehr Test Systems actually shrunk its revenue over the last year, with a reduction of 26%. This is in stark contrast to the splendorous stock price, which has rocketed 318% since this time a year ago. It's pretty clear the market isn't basing its valuation on fundamental metrics like revenue. To us, a gain like this looks like speculation, but there might be historical trends to back it up.

The graphic below depicts how earnings and revenue have changed over time (unveil the exact values by clicking on the image).

earnings-and-revenue-growth
earnings-and-revenue-growth

It's probably worth noting that the CEO is paid less than the median at similar sized companies. It's always worth keeping an eye on CEO pay, but a more important question is whether the company will grow earnings throughout the years.

A Different Perspective

We're pleased to report that Aehr Test Systems shareholders have received a total shareholder return of 318% over one year. Since the one-year TSR is better than the five-year TSR (the latter coming in at 24% per year), it would seem that the stock's performance has improved in recent times. Someone with an optimistic perspective could view the recent improvement in TSR as indicating that the business itself is getting better with time. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. Consider for instance, the ever-present spectre of investment risk. We've identified 3 warning signs with Aehr Test Systems , and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

