AEM Holdings Ltd.'s (SGX:AWX) Stock Has Been Sliding But Fundamentals Look Strong: Is The Market Wrong?

It is hard to get excited after looking at AEM Holdings' (SGX:AWX) recent performance, when its stock has declined 15% over the past three months. But if you pay close attention, you might gather that its strong financials could mean that the stock could potentially see an increase in value in the long-term, given how markets usually reward companies with good financial health. Particularly, we will be paying attention to AEM Holdings' ROE today.

Return on equity or ROE is a key measure used to assess how efficiently a company's management is utilizing the company's capital. Put another way, it reveals the company's success at turning shareholder investments into profits.

How Is ROE Calculated?

Return on equity can be calculated by using the formula:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for AEM Holdings is:

32% = S$154m ÷ S$489m (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2022).

The 'return' is the amount earned after tax over the last twelve months. Another way to think of that is that for every SGD1 worth of equity, the company was able to earn SGD0.32 in profit.

What Has ROE Got To Do With Earnings Growth?

So far, we've learned that ROE is a measure of a company's profitability. We now need to evaluate how much profit the company reinvests or "retains" for future growth which then gives us an idea about the growth potential of the company. Assuming everything else remains unchanged, the higher the ROE and profit retention, the higher the growth rate of a company compared to companies that don't necessarily bear these characteristics.

AEM Holdings' Earnings Growth And 32% ROE

To begin with, AEM Holdings has a pretty high ROE which is interesting. Additionally, the company's ROE is higher compared to the industry average of 25% which is quite remarkable. Under the circumstances, AEM Holdings' considerable five year net income growth of 32% was to be expected.

Next, on comparing AEM Holdings' net income growth with the industry, we found that the company's reported growth is similar to the industry average growth rate of 29% in the same period.

Earnings growth is an important metric to consider when valuing a stock. It’s important for an investor to know whether the market has priced in the company's expected earnings growth (or decline). By doing so, they will have an idea if the stock is headed into clear blue waters or if swampy waters await. Is AWX fairly valued? This infographic on the company's intrinsic value has everything you need to know.

Is AEM Holdings Using Its Retained Earnings Effectively?

AEM Holdings' three-year median payout ratio to shareholders is 25%, which is quite low. This implies that the company is retaining 75% of its profits. This suggests that the management is reinvesting most of the profits to grow the business as evidenced by the growth seen by the company.

Besides, AEM Holdings has been paying dividends for at least ten years or more. This shows that the company is committed to sharing profits with its shareholders. Upon studying the latest analysts' consensus data, we found that the company is expected to keep paying out approximately 26% of its profits over the next three years. Still, forecasts suggest that AEM Holdings' future ROE will drop to 22% even though the the company's payout ratio is not expected to change by much.

Summary

In total, we are pretty happy with AEM Holdings' performance. In particular, it's great to see that the company is investing heavily into its business and along with a high rate of return, that has resulted in a sizeable growth in its earnings. With that said, on studying the latest analyst forecasts, we found that while the company has seen growth in its past earnings, analysts expect its future earnings to shrink. Are these analysts expectations based on the broad expectations for the industry, or on the company's fundamentals? Click here to be taken to our analyst's forecasts page for the company.

