AEM Holdings Ltd. (SGX:AWX) Analysts Are Cutting Their Estimates: Here's What You Need To Know

AEM Holdings Ltd. (SGX:AWX) shareholders are probably feeling a little disappointed, since its shares fell 7.9% to S$3.05 in the week after its latest yearly results. It was a pretty mixed result, with revenues beating expectations to hit S$870m. Statutory earnings fell 4.7% short of analyst forecasts, reaching S$0.41 per share. The analysts typically update their forecasts at each earnings report, and we can judge from their estimates whether their view of the company has changed or if there are any new concerns to be aware of. So we collected the latest post-earnings statutory consensus estimates to see what could be in store for next year.

Taking into account the latest results, the seven analysts covering AEM Holdings provided consensus estimates of S$648.0m revenue in 2023, which would reflect a stressful 26% decline on its sales over the past 12 months. Statutory earnings per share are expected to tumble 26% to S$0.30 in the same period. Before this earnings report, the analysts had been forecasting revenues of S$732.8m and earnings per share (EPS) of S$0.37 in 2023. Indeed, we can see that the analysts are a lot more bearish about AEM Holdings' prospects following the latest results, administering a substantial drop in revenue estimates and slashing their EPS estimates to boot.

The consensus price target fell 13% to S$3.72, with the weaker earnings outlook clearly leading valuation estimates. The consensus price target is just an average of individual analyst targets, so - it could be handy to see how wide the range of underlying estimates is. Currently, the most bullish analyst values AEM Holdings at S$5.50 per share, while the most bearish prices it at S$2.00. This is a fairly broad spread of estimates, suggesting that analysts are forecasting a wide range of possible outcomes for the business.

Looking at the bigger picture now, one of the ways we can make sense of these forecasts is to see how they measure up against both past performance and industry growth estimates. We would highlight that sales are expected to reverse, with a forecast 26% annualised revenue decline to the end of 2023. That is a notable change from historical growth of 29% over the last five years. Compare this with our data, which suggests that other companies in the same industry are, in aggregate, expected to see their revenue grow 14% per year. So although its revenues are forecast to shrink, this cloud does not come with a silver lining - AEM Holdings is expected to lag the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The biggest concern is that the analysts reduced their earnings per share estimates, suggesting business headwinds could lay ahead for AEM Holdings. Unfortunately, they also downgraded their revenue estimates, and our data indicates revenues are expected to perform worse than the wider industry. Even so, earnings per share are more important to the intrinsic value of the business. The consensus price target fell measurably, with the analysts seemingly not reassured by the latest results, leading to a lower estimate of AEM Holdings' future valuation.

