Aemetis, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTX) Is Expected To Breakeven In The Near Future

We feel now is a pretty good time to analyse Aemetis, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:AMTX) business as it appears the company may be on the cusp of a considerable accomplishment. Aemetis, Inc. operates as a renewable natural gas and renewable fuels company in North America and India. The company’s loss has recently broadened since it announced a US$47m loss in the full financial year, compared to the latest trailing-twelve-month loss of US$86m, moving it further away from breakeven. The most pressing concern for investors is Aemetis' path to profitability – when will it breakeven? In this article, we will touch on the expectations for the company's growth and when analysts expect it to become profitable.

According to the 5 industry analysts covering Aemetis, the consensus is that breakeven is near. They anticipate the company to incur a final loss in 2023, before generating positive profits of US$13m in 2024. The company is therefore projected to breakeven just over a year from today. What rate will the company have to grow year-on-year in order to breakeven on this date? Using a line of best fit, we calculated an average annual growth rate of 62%, which signals high confidence from analysts. If this rate turns out to be too aggressive, the company may become profitable much later than analysts predict.

Given this is a high-level overview, we won’t go into details of Aemetis' upcoming projects, but, keep in mind that by and large an energy business has lumpy cash flows which are contingent on the natural resource and stage at which the company is operating. So, a high growth rate is not out of the ordinary, particularly when a company is in a period of investment.

One thing we would like to bring into light with Aemetis is it currently has negative equity on its balance sheet. Accounting methods used to deal with losses accumulated over time can cause this to occur. This is because liabilities are carried forward into the future until it cancels. Oftentimes, losses exist only on paper but other times, it can be a red flag.

