Aemulus Holdings Berhad (KLSE:AEMULUS) Will Be Hoping To Turn Its Returns On Capital Around

What are the early trends we should look for to identify a stock that could multiply in value over the long term? Typically, we'll want to notice a trend of growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and alongside that, an expanding base of capital employed. Put simply, these types of businesses are compounding machines, meaning they are continually reinvesting their earnings at ever-higher rates of return. However, after investigating Aemulus Holdings Berhad (KLSE:AEMULUS), we don't think it's current trends fit the mold of a multi-bagger.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What Is It?

For those who don't know, ROCE is a measure of a company's yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. The formula for this calculation on Aemulus Holdings Berhad is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.07 = RM14m ÷ (RM243m - RM37m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2022).

Therefore, Aemulus Holdings Berhad has an ROCE of 7.0%. Ultimately, that's a low return and it under-performs the Semiconductor industry average of 15%.

Above you can see how the current ROCE for Aemulus Holdings Berhad compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you're interested, you can view the analysts predictions in our free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

What Does the ROCE Trend For Aemulus Holdings Berhad Tell Us?

On the surface, the trend of ROCE at Aemulus Holdings Berhad doesn't inspire confidence. Over the last five years, returns on capital have decreased to 7.0% from 10% five years ago. However, given capital employed and revenue have both increased it appears that the business is currently pursuing growth, at the consequence of short term returns. If these investments prove successful, this can bode very well for long term stock performance.

What We Can Learn From Aemulus Holdings Berhad's ROCE

While returns have fallen for Aemulus Holdings Berhad in recent times, we're encouraged to see that sales are growing and that the business is reinvesting in its operations. These trends don't appear to have influenced returns though, because the total return from the stock has been mostly flat over the last five years. As a result, we'd recommend researching this stock further to uncover what other fundamentals of the business can show us.

