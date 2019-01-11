Here’s What Aena S.M.E., S.A.’s (BME:AENA) P/E Ratio Is Telling Us

This article is written for those who want to get better at using price to earnings ratios (P/E ratios). We’ll look at Aena S.M.E., S.A.’s (BME:AENA) P/E ratio and reflect on what it tells us about the company’s share price. Aena S.M.E has a P/E ratio of 16.26, based on the last twelve months. That corresponds to an earnings yield of approximately 6.1%.

How Do I Calculate Aena S.M.E’s Price To Earnings Ratio?

The formula for price to earnings is:

Price to Earnings Ratio = Share Price ÷ Earnings per Share (EPS)

Or for Aena S.M.E:

P/E of 16.26 = €139.25 ÷ €8.56 (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2018.)

Is A High Price-to-Earnings Ratio Good?

A higher P/E ratio means that buyers have to pay a higher price for each €1 the company has earned over the last year. That isn’t necessarily good or bad, but a high P/E implies relatively high expectations of what a company can achieve in the future.

How Growth Rates Impact P/E Ratios

P/E ratios primarily reflect market expectations around earnings growth rates. That’s because companies that grow earnings per share quickly will rapidly increase the ‘E’ in the equation. That means even if the current P/E is high, it will reduce over time if the share price stays flat. So while a stock may look expensive based on past earnings, it could be cheap based on future earnings.

Aena S.M.E increased earnings per share by 8.4% last year. And earnings per share have improved by 21% annually, over the last five years.

How Does Aena S.M.E’s P/E Ratio Compare To Its Peers?

We can get an indication of market expectations by looking at the P/E ratio. If you look at the image below, you can see Aena S.M.E has a lower P/E than the average (18.1) in the infrastructure industry classification.

Aena S.M.E’s P/E tells us that market participants think it will not fare as well as its peers in the same industry. Since the market seems unimpressed with Aena S.M.E, it’s quite possible it could surprise on the upside. You should delve deeper. I like to check if company insiders have been buying or selling.

A Limitation: P/E Ratios Ignore Debt and Cash In The Bank

Don’t forget that the P/E ratio considers market capitalization. That means it doesn’t take debt or cash into account. In theory, a company can lower its future P/E ratio by using cash or debt to invest in growth.

Such expenditure might be good or bad, in the long term, but the point here is that the balance sheet is not reflected by this ratio.

How Does Aena S.M.E’s Debt Impact Its P/E Ratio?

Net debt totals 33% of Aena S.M.E’s market cap. This is a reasonably significant level of debt — all else being equal you’d expect a much lower P/E than if it had net cash.

The Verdict On Aena S.M.E’s P/E Ratio

Aena S.M.E has a P/E of 16.3. That’s below the average in the ES market, which is 18.8. The company does have a little debt, and EPS is moving in the right direction. If growth is sustainable over the long term, then the current P/E ratio may be a sign of good value.

When the market is wrong about a stock, it gives savvy investors an opportunity. As value investor Benjamin Graham famously said, ‘In the short run, the market is a voting machine but in the long run, it is a weighing machine.’ So this free visual report on analyst forecasts could hold they key to an excellent investment decision.