Aeorema Communications plc's (LON:AEO) Stock Is Going Strong: Is the Market Following Fundamentals?

Most readers would already be aware that Aeorema Communications' (LON:AEO) stock increased significantly by 16% over the past month. Since the market usually pay for a company’s long-term fundamentals, we decided to study the company’s key performance indicators to see if they could be influencing the market. Specifically, we decided to study Aeorema Communications' ROE in this article.

Return on equity or ROE is an important factor to be considered by a shareholder because it tells them how effectively their capital is being reinvested. In simpler terms, it measures the profitability of a company in relation to shareholder's equity.

How Do You Calculate Return On Equity?

Return on equity can be calculated by using the formula:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Aeorema Communications is:

28% = UK£639k ÷ UK£2.3m (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2022).

The 'return' is the yearly profit. One way to conceptualize this is that for each £1 of shareholders' capital it has, the company made £0.28 in profit.

Why Is ROE Important For Earnings Growth?

So far, we've learned that ROE is a measure of a company's profitability. Depending on how much of these profits the company reinvests or "retains", and how effectively it does so, we are then able to assess a company’s earnings growth potential. Assuming everything else remains unchanged, the higher the ROE and profit retention, the higher the growth rate of a company compared to companies that don't necessarily bear these characteristics.

Aeorema Communications' Earnings Growth And 28% ROE

To begin with, Aeorema Communications has a pretty high ROE which is interesting. Secondly, even when compared to the industry average of 11% the company's ROE is quite impressive. Probably as a result of this, Aeorema Communications was able to see a decent net income growth of 8.3% over the last five years.

Next, on comparing with the industry net income growth, we found that Aeorema Communications' reported growth was lower than the industry growth of 12% in the same period, which is not something we like to see.

The basis for attaching value to a company is, to a great extent, tied to its earnings growth. What investors need to determine next is if the expected earnings growth, or the lack of it, is already built into the share price. This then helps them determine if the stock is placed for a bright or bleak future. If you're wondering about Aeorema Communications''s valuation, check out this gauge of its price-to-earnings ratio, as compared to its industry.

Is Aeorema Communications Making Efficient Use Of Its Profits?

With a three-year median payout ratio of 29% (implying that the company retains 71% of its profits), it seems that Aeorema Communications is reinvesting efficiently in a way that it sees respectable amount growth in its earnings and pays a dividend that's well covered.

Additionally, Aeorema Communications has paid dividends over a period of nine years which means that the company is pretty serious about sharing its profits with shareholders.

Summary

Overall, we are quite pleased with Aeorema Communications' performance. In particular, it's great to see that the company is investing heavily into its business and along with a high rate of return, that has resulted in a respectable growth in its earnings. If the company continues to grow its earnings the way it has, that could have a positive impact on its share price given how earnings per share influence long-term share prices. Let's not forget, business risk is also one of the factors that affects the price of the stock. So this is also an important area that investors need to pay attention to before making a decision on any business. To know the 3 risks we have identified for Aeorema Communications visit our risks dashboard for free.

