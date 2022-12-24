AEP Ohio asks customers to conserve electricity amid extreme cold

AEP Ohio is asking customers to conserve electricity until 10 a.m. Sunday, as extreme cold continues to put pressure on the power system.

PJM Interconnect, which oversees the flow of electricity in all or parts of 13 states and the District of Columbia, including all of Ohio, is joining AEP in asking people do the following to reduce electricity use in order to ensure adequate power supply:

Setting your thermostat lower than usual, if health allows

Postponing use of major electric appliances such as stoves, dishwashers and clothes dryers

Turning off nonessential electric lights, equipment and appliances

PJM will continue monitoring the power supply and do everything possible to keep the power on, but if there's a risk of widespread power loss or long-term damage to the power grid, it would direct AEP to implement brief, intermittent emergency power outages, according to AEP Ohio.

AEP encourages customers to prepare for potential emergency outages and to check on friends and neighbors.

