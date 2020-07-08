Aequilibrium and Wavetec join forces to abolish Canadian lineups & bad customer experiences

We've worked on flattening the curve - now it's time to crush the line

VANCOUVER, BC, July 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Aequilibrium, a Canadian agency specializing in improving customer experiences, is pleased to announce a new partnership with Wavetec's next-generation capacity management solutions in Canada.

"The global pandemic has upended the value proposition for most organizations. Building integrated, frictionless, and tailored customer experiences are key for company success and differentiation. In the new normal, businesses need to reframe the entire customer journey, from booking appointments to reducing wait times, to ensuring safety and compliance," said Aequilibrium CEO Adrian Moise. "As Wavetec's first partner in Canada, Aequilibrium is excited to be providing Wavetec's winning technologies that enable businesses to comply with new regulations, enhance experiences for customers by ensuring predictable and reliable service, and provide new insights into business performance as a result. For businesses that adopt Wavetec technologies, Covid-19 may prove to be a catalyst that results in long term improvements to customer experience and operational efficiency."

Across all industries, there are urgent needs to manage visits to physical locations. Banks, credit unions, retail insurance providers, healthcare services, labs, airports, luxury retailers, government service offices, for example, are now seeking innovative solutions that use digital technologies to make appointments, manage the queue, or manage in-building capacity. With the help of Aequilibrium and Wavetec technologies, businesses can address those needs and more, even implementing analytics and data that can help analyze traffic flows, optimize the workforce, and provide innovative new offerings that scale with the business needs.

For example, SafeQ, Wavetec's virtual queuing technology, eliminates lineups and helps customers manage their day with solutions that are fast, simple and easy. The solution can even help provide alternative options for disabled and older customers. From simple digital turnstile options that can be up and running in a few days, to fully customizable and integrated capacity management and people counting options, Wavetec solutions scale to meet the needs of each individual business. Aequilibrium works with the business to determine what is the best solution.

As a way to contribute to the community at this critical time, Aequilibrium will be offering the standard implementation of the basic queue management for free and can get this system up and running in 1 week or less.

"For over 20 years, Wavetec has been enabling powerful human-to-human experiences. Our capacity and queue management solutions have been helping businesses manage line-ups even before the pandemic. Now, with the pandemic retailers and other businesses are realizing there is also an opportunity to improve how they deliver their products and experiences in a way that extends and enhances what they thought was possible." Said Tobias Bessone, Deputy CEO Wavetec

"We selected Aequilibrium as our Canadian partner as a critical step in offering customers access to innovations that customers in the EU and UAE have benefited from for some time now. Aequilibrium's focus on providing remarkable customer experiences and deep industry knowledge of local markets will help drive these innovative solutions into the market."

The partnership enables Aequilibrium's clients to leverage Wavetec's technology that offers better location management and superior customer experiences while Wavetec benefits from Aequilibrium's consultancy team to implement and extend its Global platform into North America.

About Aequilibrium

Aequilibrium is a digital studio specializing in product design and software development. We were founded on the idea that great design can change the way consumers and brands interact with each other. Since 2012, we've been crafting award-winning digital products that put clients at the heart of every solution, generating measurable results with every project.

About Wavetec

Wavetec is a multinational technology company that is at the forefront of technological revolution for more than three decades and enjoys a firm presence in over 75 countries with its Queue Management Systems, Self-Service Kiosks and Information Display Solutions installed at leading corporations around the world. Wavetec's credible customer portfolio, rich integration tools, and customized solutions are eminently known worldwide.