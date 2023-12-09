Aera can and should pay for the remediation of its idle oil wells in Ventura County

After decades of fossil fuel extraction, oil drillers have left Ventura County with two keepsakes: thousands of leaking unplugged wells no longer producing oil and the costly bill to clean them up. In Ventura County, Aera Energy (until recently the joint venture of oil giants ExxonMobil and Shell) owns 23% of those unplugged, or idle, wells.

And a new report from the Sierra Club shows definitively that while companies like Aera have successfully dodged financial responsibility for their idle wells through intensive lobbying, they have more than adequate funds to pay for the cleanup they have thus far avoided.

Sierra Club’s report puts the bill to plug and remediate all 1,633 idle oil wells in Ventura at $165 million, a mere 0.2% of the 2022 profits of Aera’s parent companies, ExxonMobil and Shell. But without immediate action from our lawmakers to close the loopholes crafted by the oil industry, we risk a future where Ventura County taxpayers like me are stuck paying for a crisis we didn’t create — and one that makes even more sacrifice zones out of our communities.

Ventura County has faced significant environmental and public health issues linked to oil drilling. In 2016, 44,814 gallons of Aera Energy’s oil spilled when a pipeline burst in Hall Canyon. The oil spread half a mile away through an arroyo. But the industry’s damage goes further than that. The American Lung Association gives our county a failing grade when it comes to ozone pollution, a key ingredient in smog and a dangerous respiratory irritant. Idle oil wells can still leak harmful pollutants that make those problems worse. Another study cited in the Sierra Club’s report also found 67% of idle wells they sampled were leaking methane.

Those of us who live in environmental justice communities like the city of Ventura or Oxnard know firsthand the true cost of these pollutants on our environment and health, and how oil and gas drilling worsens other problems faced by our neighborhoods. Cleaning up the idle wells, however, would dramatically improve not only health conditions but our economy as well. Aera could generate 396 local jobs by plugging and remediating all of its wells in Ventura County. Remediating all orphan and idle wells in the area would produce 1,863 jobs.

But state law currently offers many loopholes for companies like Aera to maintain its non-producing oil wells in an idle status by paying only minor fees, a fraction of the cost it would take to actually plug and clean the well. In the case of abandoned wells, this cost usually falls on the taxpayer.

Our neighbors in Santa Barbara ran into this two months ago. An idle well built in 1882 at Toro Canyon Creek that has leaked consistently for the past three years once again seeped crude oil into the surrounding wetlands. The well’s owner, Occidental Mining & Petroleum, abandoned work on the well it called “unpluggable” in the early 1990s, leaving Santa Barbara County taxpayers to foot the recently approved $3.72 million bill for its cleanup.

Ventura County has a long history as the site of many sacrifice zones, predominantly low-income areas home to people of color that have borne the burden of oil and gas development for decades. If there’s one thing this new report shows us, it’s that there is no reason for our communities to pay for the oil industry’s mess. And while these idle wells may no longer produce oil, they still endanger our health and climate. California’s top holders of idle wells like Aera Energy have more than enough profits to cover cleanup for these invisible, yet deadly threats.

The Ventura County Board of Supervisors must do its part and update the countywide surety and bonding requirements. These requirements haven’t been updated since the 1980s and these findings are further evidence that we need action now so that oil drillers like Aera are accountable for their unplugged wells.

Haley Ehlers

Haley Ehlers, a Ventura County resident, is the executive director of local nonprofit Climate First: Replacing Oil & Gas (CFROG).

This article originally appeared on Ventura County Star: Aera can and should pay for the remediation of its idle oil wells