AerCap Holdings signs lease agreements for new Airbus aircraft

(Reuters) - AerCap Holdings NV will provide 12 new Airbus aircraft to Italian state-owned carrier ITA Airways starting next year, the world's top aircraft lessor said on Friday.

AerCap, which on Wednesday submitted a $3.5 billion insurance claim for more than 100 jets stuck in Russia, has signed lease agreements for 10 new Airbus A320neo aircraft and two new Airbus A330neo planes with ITA.

Dublin-based AerCap's exposure to Moscow was the highest among all lessors when European Union sanctions forced the termination of Russian leases, accounting for 5% of its fleet by value.

AerCap had 135 aircraft and 14 engines on lease to Russia but has repossessed and removed 22 aircraft and three engines, it said in its fourth-quarter financial results.

Meanwhile, the Italian government said on Wednesday it wanted to clinch a deal for the sale of ITA Airways by mid-June.

