Aerial footage shows the full scale of Beirut's devastating explosion, which killed 100 and reduced buildings into rubble

Aerial footage broadcast by Sky News show the full scale of the explosion that rocked Beirut on Tuesday.
The latest reports suggests that thousands were injured and at least 100 were killed.
The government said the blast was caused by a stockpile of 2,750 tons of ammonium nitrate that had been kept at the port for years.
Numerous hospitals were damaged in the explosion, meaning they could not treat many of those injured who needed medical care.
The blast comes as Lebanon struggles under the weight of an economic crisis made many times worse by the impact of the coronavirus pandemic.
