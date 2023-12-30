Aerial Footage Shows Sand Berm Built To Protect Homes After Huge Waves

Crews in Ventura County worked on Friday, December 29, to protect coastal California communities as the National Weather Service (NWS) forecasted high surf into the weekend.

The Ventura County Fire Department encouraged individuals to avoid coastal areas during the storm and high surf warning.

This footage by the Ventura County Fire Department shows heavy equipment operators creating a seven-foot-high, mile-long berth between San Pedro St and Greenock Lane to keep hold back dangerous tides.

All beaches in Oxnard were closed through New Year’s Eve due to the conditions. Credit: VCFD PIO via Storyful

