AERIAL images of Philippines typhoon devastation
AERIAL images of destroyed houses and trees after Super Typhoon Rai smashed into the Philippines leaving hundreds and thousands of people homeless.
AERIAL images of destroyed houses and trees after Super Typhoon Rai smashed into the Philippines leaving hundreds and thousands of people homeless.
Hundreds were killed and thousands left homeless when a powerful typhoon slammed into the Philippines this month. Here's how you can help the victims.
More than a week after Typhoon Rai cut a swathe through the archipelago, killing nearly 400 people and leaving hundreds of thousands homeless, survivors cling to family and faith after their homes -- and planned festivities -- were wiped out.
The Volkswagen Group is already unlocking more technologies for its ID. range of electric cars. Here's what it has planned.
A former state employee has been sentenced to one year in jail for embezzling from the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy.
NEW YORK — Gov. Kathy Hochul on Friday announced a round of pre-Christmas pardons, granting clemency to 10 people including a man who has served more than three decades in jail. Roger Cole, 55, was convicted in 1989 and 1992 of weapons and drug charges before earning a GED and an associate’s degree in jail, according to Hochul’s office. He will be released and rejoin his family in Jamaica, the ...
Lala Kent and her ex-fiancé Randall Emmett share 9-month-old daughter Ocean
Los Angeles police fatally shot a 14-year-old girl who was inside a clothing store dressing room Thursday as they fired at a suspect who had assaulted a woman earlier, authorities said. (Dec. 24)
State Sen. Kimberly Lightford’s husband had a gun and exchanged shots with at least one of the suspects when the couple was carjacked earlier this week in suburban Broadview, authorities disclosed on Thursday. Lightford, the Senate majority leader and the second highest-ranking senator in the General Assembly, was in a vehicle with her husband, Eric McKennie, when they were carjacked at about ...
New York Giants head coach Joe Judge, his coaching staff and players surprised members within the organization with bonuses totaling $300,000.
Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine (R) has signed a bill into law that imposes criminal penalties on doctors who don't give medical care in the rare case of a baby born alive after an abortion attempt.Details: The bill also requires doctors to report such circumstances. Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.Under the law, abortion clinics are prohibited from working with physicians who "teach or provide instruction, directly or indirectly, at a medical school or osteopath
"I'm really excited about Mexico," Alex Drummond said as she prepares to spend Christmas with husband Mauricio Scott's family for the first time
A six-pack of Miami Hurricanes notes on a Thursday:
Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp. ( TSE:PZA ) will pay a dividend of CA$0.06 on the 14th of January. The dividend yield will be...
The actor discusses Kingpin's fate and compares fighting Kate Bishop and Matt Murdock.
Algeria, Bangladesh, China, Egypt, Iraq, Morocco, Nepal, Qatar, and Tunisia have outlawed crypto, according to the Library of Congress.
Famed author Joan Didion died this week, more than 30 years after Miami caught her eye, and she turned her sharp, insightful sense of observation on us.
The Boys & Girls Clubs of Northeast Florida is leading the transformation of a longtime North Jacksonville community hub into a youth haven.
In this article, we discuss the 10 stocks billionaire Philippe Laffont is selling. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of Laffont’s history, investment philosophy, and hedge fund performance, go directly to Billionaire Philippe Laffont is Selling These 5 Stocks. Philippe Laffont earned his bachelor’s degree in computer science from MIT in 1991. Later, he […]
There are many places for people to get their Christmas trees, but FOX 13 photojournalist Mike Hughes takes us to one of St Pete’s most iconic places to find the tree of your dreams.
Hundreds of thousands of Filipinos are homeless following Typhoon Rai