Aerial photos show devastation from tornadoes during Gov. Lee tour of damage

The views from the Blackhawk helicopter were “sad and heartbreaking” Tennessee governor Bill Lee said as he toured damage from a series of tornadoes Saturday night that swept through Tennessee, leaving thousands of homes damaged and at least 6 people dead.

Lee and first lady Maria Lee walked through paths of rubble late Sunday as they surveyed the tornado damage along Nesbitt Lane in Madison, where three people were killed.

The governor talked with some residents as the first lady gave hugs and words of encouragement.

"I’m happy to see you, governor. Thank you for coming," said resident Keith Speer, whose home was damaged.

Officials said six people died Saturday night in Clarksville and Madison and 83 people were reportedly transported to area hospitals — 62 from Clarksville and 21 in the Nashville area.

Updates today: It could take 'several days' to assess storm paths, NWS says

Lee and his wife also stopped in a mobile home park where a mother and her two-year-old child were killed in the storm.

They met with resident James Gibson and his 16-year-old son Dylan, who were both inside their mobile home when it was demolished.

They miraculously survived, though they lost everything.

“I didn’t expect the governor to be here,” Dylan Gibson said.

Lee previously visited Gallatin, Hendersonville and Clarksville, where another three people were killed.

Gov. Bill Lee walks through one of the tornado-damaged neighborhoods in Hendersonville, Tenn., Sunday, Dec. 10, 2023.

While the damage is Lee said he was touched by the Volunteer State’s fortitude.

“Everywhere we went, we saw volunteers… Tennesseans that were coming into neighborhoods they didn’t live in and coming alongside people to make sure they were doing all they could to help,” he said.

Lee added the emergency relief has begun and the community is banding together.

Help: Here's how you can help with Tennessee Tornadoes recovery

“I encourage Tennesseans to pray for their neighbors,” he said. “There are a lot of people hurting right now.”

This article originally appeared on Des Moines Register: Tornado damage in Tennessee: Photos from helicopter tour of Clarksville, Madison