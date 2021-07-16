Aerial photos show the scope of devastation caused by deadly flooding in Europe

A regional train sits in the flood waters at the local station in Kordel, Germany, on July 15, 2021 after it was flooded by the high waters of the Kyll river. Sebastian Schmitt/dpa via AP

Deadly floods have devastated countries across western Europe.

Aerial photos show damaged towns in the Netherlands, Belgium, and Germany, which were all impacted by heavy rains and flash floods this week.

At least 100 people have died in the floods, more than 1,000 others remain missing.

Visit Insider's homepage for more stories.

Deadly flooding swept through Western Europe this week, causing devastation across Germany, Belgium, and the Netherlands.

At least 100 people have died in the floods, and as of Friday morning, at least a thousand people remained missing, The Associated Press reported.

Aerial photos of the flooding show the true devastation of what happened - including damaged houses, water-filled roads, and a train stuck in place because of the floods.

In Insul, Germany, the Ahr River broke its banks on Wednesday, destroying houses in its path.

The Ahr river flows past destroyed houses in Insul, Germany, on July 15, 2021. AP Photo/Michael Probst

In the Blessem district of Erfstadt in western Germany, some homes were completely washed away by the flooding.

An aerial view shows the area completely destroyed by the floods in Erftstadt, Germany, on July 16, 2021. SEBASTIEN BOZON / AFP via Getty Images

In Roermond, Netherlands, waters flooded a campsite, and aftermath photos make the area look almost like a lake.

Aerial view of the flooded camping site Jachthaven Hatenboer on July 16, 2021 in Roermond, Netherlands. Sanne Derks/Getty Images

In Maaseik, Belgium, the Maas river also flooded, causing a dangerous situation when it overflowed into nearby homes.

The water keeps rising after the heavy rainfall of the previous days. ERIC LALMAND/BELGA/AFP via Getty Images

Read the original article on Insider