These before and after aerial shots show the devastation left behind from the massive military complex blast in Equatorial Guinea

Azmi Haroun
·2 min read
08_epicenter of explosion_bata_9march2021_ge1
The epicenter of the blast in Bata, Equatorial Guinea, where a munitions depot caught fired, leading to several explosions which killed and injured hundreds. Satellite image ©2021 Maxar Technologies.

  • A massive blast rocked a military complex in Bata, Equatorial Guinea, on March 9, 2021.

  • At least 105 are dead and over 600 are wounded, according to the local government.

  • These before and after aerial shots show the sheer magnitude of the destruction.

  • Visit Insider's homepage for more stories.

A seismic blast rocked a military complex in Bata, Equatorial Guinea on March 9, leaving at least 105 dead and over 600 wounded, according to CNN.

The local government is blaming farmers for starting fires, as well as a military unit that was guarding the dynamite stocks which were ignited and led to the massive explosion. As firefighters and medics searched through the rubble for survivors of the hours-long blasts, the government declared the radius of the blast site a catastrophe zone and announced three days of national mourning starting on Wednesday.

State television broadcasters appealed for information about missing individuals near the blast, and the death toll is expected to climb as the event is investigated, according to CNN.

Aerial before and after shots show the magnitude of destruction left behind by the explosions.

BEFORE: Here is a view of the military complex in Bata from 2020.

01_overview of military garrison before explosion_bata_7august2020_ge1 (1)
Satellite image ©2021 Maxar Technologies.

The Bata military complex, which contained the munitions depot at the center of the blast, is pictured here on August 2020. Houses and military barracks surround the complex.

AFTER: The impact of the March 9 explosions at the military complex is clearly visible.

02_overview of military garrison after explosion_bata_9march2021_ge1
Satellite image ©2021 Maxar Technologies.

BEFORE: A closer view of the complex before the explosion.

04_closer view of military garrison before explosion_bata_7august2020_ge1
Satellite image ©2021 Maxar Technologies.

This zoomed-in before shot shows the military complex at the center of the blast on August 7, 2020.

AFTER: Buildings can be seen reduced to rubble.

05_closer view ofmilitary garrison after explosion_bata_9march2021_ge1
Satellite image ©2021 Maxar Technologies.

This aerial shot, pictured after the blast on March 9, 2021, shows leveled buildings and smoke plumes from explosions that lasted hours after a munitions depot caught fire.

BEFORE: Military barracks and buildings pictured in 2020.

10_buildings on military base before explosion_bata_7august2020_ge1
Satellite image ©2021 Maxar Technologies.

Pictured here on August 7, 2020, these barracks were completely destroyed in the Bata blast.

AFTER: Military barracks and buildings after the blast in 2021.

11_destroyed buildings on military base after explosion_bata_9march2021_ge1
Satellite image ©2021 Maxar Technologies.

This same set of barracks, pictured on March 9, 2021, the day of the blast. The government is still searching for hundreds of missing individuals.

Read the original article on Insider

Recommended Stories

  • $400 for a plate of rice and beans? U.N. counts cost of 'man-made' famines

    Nearly 30 years ago a malnourished two-year-old girl died in front of U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Linda Thomas-Greenfield at a refugee camp in northern Uganda. Two days ago U.N. food chief David Beasley met a starving five-month-old girl at a hospital in Yemen - she died on Thursday. "What's the difference today?" Thomas-Greenfield said.

  • Rubio Backs Amazon Workers’ Unionization Drive

    Senator Marco Rubio (R., Fla.) is backing Amazon workers’ attempt to unionize in the city of Bessemer, Ala., in an op-ed published Friday morning in USA Today. Rubio came out in support of the unionization attempt at a massive Amazon distribution facility in the city. Portions of the op-ed also appeared in Axios on Friday morning. “For decades, companies like Amazon have been allies of the left in the culture war, but when their bottom line is threatened they turn to conservatives to save them. Republicans have rightly understood the dangers posed by the unchecked influence of labor unions. Adversarial relations between labor and management are wrong,” Rubio wrote. “But the days of conservatives being taken for granted by the business community are over.” Rubio added, “Here’s my standard: When the conflict is between working Americans and a company whose leadership has decided to wage culture war against working-class values, the choice is easy—I support the workers. And that’s why I stand with those at Amazon’s Bessemer warehouse today.” Rubio is among a number of Republicans, including Senator Josh Hawley (R., Mo.), who have embraced a “pro-worker” conservatism in the wake of President Trump’s 2016 victory and subsequent defeat. “We must…embrace a pro-American capitalism—one that promotes the common good, as opposed to one that prioritizes Wall Street and Beijing—and become a patriotic, pro-worker party that fights for dignified work, strong families, and vibrant communities,” Rubio said in December 2020. The Bessemer unionization attempt, the largest in Amazon’s history, is taking place with a mail-in vote comprising roughly 6,000 workers, begun in February and continuing through the end of March. The attempt is being organized by the Retail, Wholesale and Department Store Union. “When Amazon and Jeff Bezos looked at Bessemer, they saw one of the poorest cities in the state of Alabama,” Michael Foster, an organizer for RWDSU, told The Los Angeles Times on Thursday. “What they failed to uncover is that this was a union city of steelworkers and coal mine workers. … These people know about unions, even though this is a red state.” Alabama is a right-to-work state where workers are not required to pay union dues.

  • 'We've Had Enough.' Furious Australian Women Force a Reckoning on Sexism After a Rape Allegation in the Government

    It began with Brittany Higgins' allegation that she was raped in a government minister's office

  • Fauci blames 'mixed messages' for Covid death toll

    “Even simple, commonsense public health measures took on a political connotation,” Fauci said.

  • Biden’s COVID-Relief Bill Is Bad Policy and Bad Faith

    Joe Biden has signed what may well end up being the biggest accomplishment of his presidency, an enormous $1.9 trillion COVID-relief bill. With his other priorities likely to molder in the Senate, the spending will probably stand as a signature statement of Biden’s approach to governance — and it should be a damning one. The legislation is a misnomer; it is neither a COVID nor a relief bill. Only a tiny portion of the spending in the bill goes toward vaccinations and other priories directly related to the pandemic. Much of the rest of the spending is not well-suited, or even designed, to respond to current economic conditions, which are increasingly favorable. Democrats are telling themselves that it’s like 1933, when we were in the midst of a depression, whereas it’s more like 1983, when we were coming out of a punishing recession. Or to put it another way, the Biden bill is reacting to the wrong spring. It is no longer the cataclysmic spring of 2020, with the economy shuttered and nothing to fight the virus except social distancing and masks, but the much more hopeful spring of 2021, with the economy opening back up, COVID cases steeply declining, and vaccinations ramping up massively. Jobless claims have decreased, and personal incomes are higher than when the pandemic started. Both the Congressional Budget Office and Goldman Sachs are projecting rapid economic growth in 2021. As states open back up, nearly 20 percent of the U.S. population has received at least one vaccination shot. This isn’t to say that all is well. There is an estimated $420 billion hole in the economy, although, as even center-left critics of the bill have noted, you don’t need a $1.9 trillion bill to fill it. The latest bout of spending is spread around willy-nilly on Democratic priorities and constituencies. Take public education, where Democratic-allied teacher unions dominate. It’s not clear why any additional spending is necessary, given that tens of billions of education funding from prior COVID-relief bills still is unspent, even as many districts have already begun to reopen for in-person instruction. Nonetheless, the bill spends roughly another $130 billion on K–12 education, which will be spread out over years. The CBO projects that more spending for elementary and secondary education will occur in fiscal year 2026 than this fiscal year. The $350 billion in aid to states and localities comes despite state and local tax revenue being down only a tick through much of 2020 compared with the year before. According to widely cited Moody’s economist Mark Zandi, the state and local funding gap will be roughly $60 billion through fiscal 2022. Still, states and localities will be showered with money, after more than $500 billion in aid to states and localities last year. The bill spends $86 billion bailing out union-negotiated multi-employer pension plans. Transportation gets tens of billions of new spending, which by its nature doesn’t happen quickly, and more than $30 billion goes to expanding Obamacare, a long-term Democratic policy goal. It’s doubtful that the checks of $1,400 to individuals are necessary; it is more supply — i.e., businesses being closed or supply chains disrupted — than demand that is hampering the economy now. The continued elevated unemployment payments make unemployment more lucrative than employment for many people and will discourage a return to work at the margins. For all that, the bill is popular. From where Biden sits, why not spend as much as possible under the rubric of “COVID relief”? To paraphrase Rahm Emanuel, a pandemic is a terrible thing to waste. Assuming the bill doesn’t cause some disastrous unintended consequence, it will allow Biden to take credit for a roaring economic recovery that is already building. This might be shrewd politics, but it is not evidence-based or bipartisan governance. It’s getting while the getting is good, and assuming that no one will notice. © 2021 by King Features Syndicate

  • Meghan and Harry news - live: Prince William says royal family ‘not racist’ after Oprah interview claims

    Buckingham Palace facing crisis after racism claims made in interview

  • Merced woman arrested for DUI crash that left 17-year-old daughter dead

    A Merced woman is behind bars after she was involved in a DUI crash that left her 17-year-old daughter dead.

  • Crashed Israeli drone killed fishermen: Hamas

    Palestinian authorities in Gaza say three fishermen who died in an offshore blast last Sunday came into contact with an Israeli drone that had fallen into the sea and exploded in their net.The Interior Ministry, which is run by Islamist militant group Hamas in Gaza, claimed that parts of an Israeli quadcopter drone that carried explosives were discovered in the wreckage.Eyad Al-Bozom is a spokesman for the ministry:"They were killed due to high explosive device that was installed on an Israeli quadcopter drone which was hung up in their net, and it was blown up as the fishermen were lifting their nets."Bozom says the drone may have been in the water since an Israeli attack on a Palestinian naval craft on February 22.The incident came at a time when Palestinian militants have been test-firing rockets into the sea, and a Gaza-based human rights group, the Palestinian Center for Human Rights, previously said the fishing boat may have been hit by accident.An Israeli military spokeswoman had no immediate comment.At the time of the blast, the Israeli military had denied having any involvement.

  • Doses of Russia's Sputnik V, made in Italy, to go on sale no sooner than late 2021: TASS

    Doses of Russia's Sputnik V vaccine against COVID-19 produced in Italy by Swiss-based pharmaceutical company Adienne Pharma & Biotech will not be available on the market until at least late 2021, the TASS news agency reported on Friday. Moscow's RDIF sovereign wealth fund signed an agreement with Adienne earlier this week that will need approval from Italian regulators before production can be launched. It said it had also struck deals with production facilities in Spain, France and Germany.

  • EXPLAINER: Ex-cop trial to include 'spark of life' on Floyd

    Prosecutors trying a white former Minneapolis police officer in George Floyd's death plan to use a legal doctrine called “spark of life” to humanize Floyd in front of jurors. It’s a doctrine with roots in a 1985 state Supreme Court case, and one that several legal experts said makes Minnesota a rarity in explicitly permitting such testimony ahead of a verdict. Assistant Attorney General Matthew Frank told Hennepin County Judge Peter Cahill on Wednesday that he plans to invoke the doctrine during Derek Chauvin's trial.

  • Black women like Breonna Taylor die every day at the hands of police. It’s time we said their names.

    Activist-scholar Kimberlé Crenshaw wants you to remember that Black men aren't the only ones who lose their lives to police violence.

  • How Joe Biden—in Less Than Two Months—Turned Ronald Reagan’s Decades-Old Conventional Wisdom on Its Head

    Bloomberg/Getty“The nine most terrifying words in the English language are: ‘I'm from the government, and I'm here to help.’” With that famous line Ronald Reagan uttered on August 12, 1986 during his second term as President, the GOP mantra for decades to follow was born.In fact, this philosophy later even found a home in the Democratic Party. President Bill Clinton in his 1996 State of the Union address declared that, “The era of big government is over,” explaining that, “We have worked to give the American people a smaller, less bureaucratic government in Washington.” And during an October 2000 presidential debate between Al Gore and George W. Bush, pundits at the time noted that the two seemed to be competing for the title of “the candidate of smaller government.” Gore even bragged that his “reinventing government” campaign as vice president under Clinton had reduced the government to its smallest level in terms of jobs since 1960.Biden’s Revolution Is Doing What Obama and Clinton Did Not Those days are, thankfully, gone—at least for now. Even a good chunk of Republicans recognize that during this pandemic, the federal government offering to help is not “terrifying.” Rather, it can be life saver both in terms of health and finances.In fact, moments after President Biden finished his national address Thursday marking one year since the virus was declared a pandemic, Trump lovers Sean Hannity, Mike Huckabee, and others were whining that Biden did not thank Trump for launching “Operation Warp Speed” –the $18 billion federal government program designed to “accelerate the testing, supply, development, and distribution of safe and effective vaccine.” Even these staunch conservatives were implicitly admitting that this federal government program was effective at helping Americans.Another body blow to Reagan’s philosophy that the government is inherently bad can be seen in the remarkable level of support for the massive COVID relief packages. Last March, when the $2.2 trillion CARES Act --the first relief bill- was signed by Trump, it was supported by 77 percent of Americans, including a whopping 76 percent of Republicans.By December 2020, two-thirds of Americans believed the federal government had not done enough to “provide economic relief during the coronavirus pandemic,” including 46 percent of Republicans per a PBS/Marist poll. This was similar to the 70 percent support for Biden’s $1.9 trillion relief package that he signed into law Thursday that will provide direct stimulus checks, funds for schools to reopen, extended unemployment benefits, assistance to state and local governments, and more—with Texas receiving the second most state aid in the nation at $27 billion.Yes, this is a unique time for our nation faced with a deadly pandemic that is still taking nearly 1,500 lives a day and, as of last week, still more than 20 million Americans are receiving some form of unemployment benefits. If it wasn’t for the pandemic, it’s unlikely we would’ve seen this level of broad support for large government spending and new programs—especially among Republicans.But this is still the perfect time for Democrats to usher in more programs that help Americans on a range of issues from minimum wage to healthcare. In fact, both of these issues see broad support among voters. For example, a majority of Americans support raising minimum wage to $15, and even 51 percent of Republicans support a minimum wage increase of some amount, just not to $15. On the issue of healthcare, 63 percent of Americans in a September Pew poll believe federal government is “responsible” to ensure all American have health coverage, up a bit from 59 percent in 2019.The hard part is how to enact policies that are supported by a majority of Americans, even with Democrats in control of the House, Senate and White House? It’s not just the Senate filibuster standing in the way but also possibly the ghost of the last major government program enacted by Democrats, the ACA, which many viewed as a reason for the Democrats losing control of the House in the 2010 midterms.In fact, in 2014, Chuck Schumer, then the third-ranking Democrat in the Senate, directly blamed the passage the ACA for hurting Democrats in the midterms, saying the party “blew the opportunity the American people gave them.” He added a line then that might still be in his thought process today: “After passing the stimulus, Democrats should have continued to propose middle class-oriented programs and built on the partial success of the stimulus.”Of course, Schumer knows while the ACA was an albatross around the neck of Democrats in 2010 and 2014 midterms, protecting it was one of the primary reasons Democrats won the House in 2018. In fact, the ACA’s approval has risen from 38 percent in the mid 2010’s to the mid-50’s today. That very well could be seen as an indicator of how public opinion over the past decade or so has evolved, with Americans now seeing government as being helpful.The Democrats in Congress know they have to deliver. As Rep. Pramila Jayapal (D-WA), chair of the Congressional Progressive Caucus explained to me, if Democrats don’t deliver on issues like minimum wage, “people are going to stop trusting us.” Jayapal has vowed to push for a broad progressive agenda, and my hope is that Democrats take the wins where they can even if It means compromising, given the filibuster.The pandemic has made it clear that Reagan’s philosophy of the federal government being inherently “terrifying” no longer resonates with most Americans. This is the time for the Democratic Party to boldly champion programs that make the case to our fellow Americans that the federal government can help them beyond just times of dire need—because it can.Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • A UK police officer has been charged with the kidnap and murder of Sarah Everard

    UK police investigating 33-year-old Sarah Everard's disappearance found her body in a wooded area of Kent earlier this week.

  • U.S. limits supply of Eli Lilly's COVID-19 antibody therapy in three states

    The U.S government is evaluating recommendations for using the antibody, bamlanivimab, in regions where the variant, CAL.20C, which was found in California, is circulating in high numbers, the department said. While evaluations are ongoing, direct ordering of bamlanivimab will not be allowed in California, Arizona and Nevada, HHS said, adding that other authorized COVID-19 antibody therapies will remain available in the states. The U.S. FDA in November granted emergency use authorization to bamlanivimab and a two-antibody cocktail developed by Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. Eli Lilly also has a combination therapy of two antibodies, bamlanivimab and etesevimab, which was authorized in February.

  • The 2021 Volkswagen ID. 4 ticks all the boxes, except one

    Volkswagen, once a dabbler in electric vehicles, is now betting its future on the technology. The upshot: The VW ID.4 offers a balanced blend of technology, comfort and design for a more affordable price and seeks to capture some of the market left vacant by the lack of an affordable Tesla Model Y. The VW ID.4 offers solid technology without being so out of this world that your average crossover buyer will balk … with one exception. The lack of seamless charging makes finding and then connecting to a third-party charging station a clunky, even complex experience.

  • We Need To Start Bringing The COVID Vaccine Directly To People’s Homes

    Millions of elderly, low income, and disabled folks don't have transportation, aren't able to leave their homes — it's time to make the vaccine mobile.

  • 5 Stocks Set to Drop and 5 That Could Pop, According to Citi

    Stocks that are out of favor can sometimes see short-term gains, while the opposite is true for those that have seen aggressive buying.

  • Dr. Seuss' illustrations reveal just how ingrained anti-Asian racism is in America

    One illustration shows an Asian man with bright yellow skin, slanted eyes, a pigtail and conical hat, holding chopsticks and a bowl of rice over the words “a Ch

  • Bodycam video released of gunman who opened fire at outdoor Christmas concert

    Police body cameras show the moments after a gunman opened fire at New York’s Cathedral of St. John the Divine. Police said Luis Vasquez, 52, started shooting on Dec. 13 into a panicked crowd.

  • Despite transatlantic 'love fest', EU charts third way in ties with US and China

    U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken's first videoconference with European Union foreign ministers last month was so good humoured that some diplomats in Europe described it as a "love fest". But two senior envoys who attended said there was no direct response from the ministers gathered in Brussels when Blinken said: "We must push back on China together and show strength in unity." Their reticence is partly due to an unwillingness to commit to anything until Washington spells out more fully its China policy under President Joe Biden.