Aerial snow mapping grows across U.S. West

Reuters Videos

STORY: By 20:00 (18:00GMT), Valencia, which is on Spain’s eastern Mediterranean coast, registered 201.1 liters of rain per square meter over a span of 24 hours, the largest rainfall registered for the month of May since records began to be kept in 1871.Local media reported tunnels had been closed and the metro system was also shut.Torrential rain caused delays in highways and video footage showed cars submerged under water.The provinces of Castellon, Alicante and Valencia, all in the region were heavily affected.Valencia’s fire department reported it had carried out several rescue operations taking people trapped in their cars in heavily flooded areas to safety.With the rain showing no sign of abating, Spain’s weather agency AEMET designated a yellow alert for the region on Wednesday (May 4).