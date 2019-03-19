The aerial views of Nebraska are devastating

In today's news: USC takes a stand on cheaters, and some people don't know how to behave on airplanes. It's Ashley with the news you'll want to know.

But first, a murder mystery: The infamous serial killer Jack the Ripper terrorized London in the 1800s. Now, researchers say DNA has finally revealed his identity.

74 Nebraska cities, 65 counties declare emergencies

Three deaths have been attributed to historic flooding in Nebraska that caused 74 cities, 65 counties and four tribal areas to declare states of emergency Tuesday as swaths of the Midwest battled rivers swollen by days of heavy rains and spring snowmelt. The waters raged through 14 states where a flood warning remained in effect Tuesday, affecting more than 7 million people. About 200 miles of levees were compromised in Nebraska, Iowa, Missouri and Kansas, and thousands have been driven from their homes by fast-rising waters.

Court records give the scoop on ex-Trump lawyer Michael Cohen

Turns out, authorities began searching President Donald Trump's former personal attorney Michael Cohen's emails in mid-2017 as part of special counsel Robert Mueller's Russia investigation, according to search warrant applications unsealed Tuesday. That means federal agents were scrutinizing Cohen far earlier than they had disclosed. But the newly unsealed documents didn’t spill all the tea: Dozens of pages dealing with payments in 2016 to silence two women who claimed to have had sex with Trump remain a secret, suggesting the case is ongoing. Still, the warrant materials offer the clearest window yet into the early stages of a wide-ranging investigation of one of Trump's closest aides.

USC is not down with cheaters

The University of Southern California says it won't allow students at the school who may be associated with the nation's largest college admissions bribery scandal to register for classes as the school conducts a "case-by-case review" of their involvement. The school placed the accounts of each of these students on hold, USC said Monday, and they won't be able to acquire transcripts until their review is completed. The school said it will take proper action up to "revoking admission or expulsion." Two of the students are daughters of actress Lori Loughlin – Olivia Jade and Isabella Rose. Loughlin allegedly paid $500,000 in bribes to have them designed as crew team recruits at USC even though neither played the sport.

Lori Loughlin, center, poses with daughters Olivia Jade Giannulli, left, and Isabella Rose Giannulli at the 2019 "An Unforgettable Evening" in Beverly Hills, Calif. More

Who is to blame when kids find guns?

More than one kid a week died in shootings last year after finding unsecured, loaded guns. What should happen to their parents? The tragic deaths of 73 children under age 12 last year left judges and prosecutors with the difficult task of finding justice, a new review by USA TODAY found. While some parents end up in jail, others receive probation or a fine or face no charges.

The best airline in America: Delta

The worst? Frontier. An annual ranking of the best and worst airlines in the USA has spoken, and Delta leads the pack. The criteria included timeliness, comfort, cancellations, pricing, customer satisfaction, lost baggage and more. To be fair to Frontier, no-frills airlines didn't fare well in general: Allegiant and Spirit also ranked near the bottom.

PSA: Don’t try to open a plane door mid-flight

Speaking of airlines: An passenger is under arrest for attempting to open a boarding door on a Delta Airlines flight Monday. Fellow passengers restrained the woman, who has not been named, until the plane landed. What would have happened if she had gotten it open? It depends on the altitude of the plane. The door would be nearly impossible to open once the plane was high in the sky, according to airline pilot Patrick Smith. If someone did manage to open the door, it could result in a person being ejected into the sky if standing near the door. The plane might even begin to break apart. I think we can all agree that is not good.

