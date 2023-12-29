Aerial Yoga Houston: How to get started
If fitness is a goal for 2024, why not try something new? FOX 26's Chelsea Edwards tries out Aerial Yoga Houston.
If fitness is a goal for 2024, why not try something new? FOX 26's Chelsea Edwards tries out Aerial Yoga Houston.
Fantasy football analyst Sal Vetri reveals important findings that could lead to victory in championship week matchups.
Hello, and welcome back to Equity, a podcast about the business of startups, where we unpack the numbers and nuance behind the headlines. This time around, we have Alex Wilhelm, Mary Ann Azevedo, Kirsten Korosec and Becca Szkutak — the people you heard the most on the podcast this year! Mary Ann expects venture to continue seeing fewer people involved, Alex wanted to talk about AI at the OS level, Becca had notes on media, and Kirsten chimed in with some predictions on the future of self-driving cars.
The Engadget team's pick of the worst things that happened in tech in 2023.
A 1961 Volkswagen Beetle with vintage aftermarket Baja Bug conversion, found in a Colorado self-service wrecking yard recently.
Everything you need to know injury-wise about Week 17.
The budget-friendly gizmo also monitors calories burned, steps walked, heart rate and even how well you slept.
The Tesla Cybertruck has been through its first public crash, and these are the details.
While there's an expanded 12-team field to look forward to next season, let's first look back at the best players of the four-team playoff era.
Check out our fantasy football FLEX rankings for Week 17 of the 2023 NFL season!
The Engadget team's verdict on tech's biggest winners in 2023.
When you use public bathrooms, ever wonder what you might pick up while you're there? Here's what health experts want you to be aware of.
Maine Secretary of State Shenna Bellows, a Democrat, issues a determination that former President Donald Trump is prohibited from seeking office again in 2024 due to Section 3 of the 14th Amendment to the Constitution.
The Browns didn't allow Deshaun Watson's injury to ruin their season.
The Texans will have their quarterback return for Sunday's game.
Dallas has lost back-to-back games, but hopes for a rebound and a deep playoff run start with the rapid play-calling, command at the line of scrimmage and other key details that have helped its offense hum.
Here's what you need to know about how to watch Thursday Night Football.
Whether you lean toward Nespresso, K-Cups or brewing by the pot, your morning joe will be easier, breezier and tastier with these picks.
Chase is adding "fire to the fuel" ahead of the rematch of the last two AFC championship games.
AI is all the rage -- particularly text-generating AI, also known as large language models (think models along the lines of ChatGPT). In one recent survey of ~1,000 enterprise organizations, 67.2% say that they see adopting large language models (LLMs) as a top priority by early 2024. According to the same survey, a lack of customization and flexibility, paired with the inability to preserve company knowledge and IP, were -- and are -- preventing many businesses from deploying LLMs into production.
From a dryer vent cleaner to a 2-in-1 mop bucket, these handy items will really cut down on housework misery.