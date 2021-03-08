Aerials show Trump property eyed in NYC AG probe

It's sleepy by Donald Trump's standards, but the former president's century-old estate in New York's Westchester County could end up being one of his bigger legal nightmares. (March 8)

    For the past three months or so, the U.S. Postal Service has been taken to the woodshed over too many late or missed deliveries of mail and parcels. With delivery reliability such a paramount issue, it might seem fanciful to float an idea for the Postal Service to pick up service-sensitive fresh produce at the nation's farms and deliver it to residences. However, that's what the World Wildlife Fund's (WWF) Markets Institute is proposing through a drawing-board initiative called Farmers Post, which calls for leveraging the Postal Service's universal delivery network to pick up nonrefrigerated produce at the source for residential deliveries nationwide. The initiative, which Julia Kurnik, WWF's director of innovation startups, describes as being in the "conversation-starter" stage, is theoretically designed to meet three objectives: to provide farmers with a new channel of distribution; to offer consumers safe and convenient access to nutritious foods without relying on new-age e-grocery services that could be too costly and unavailable to many; and to provide the Postal Service with an easy-to-scale program that, according to a WWF report published last month, could generate as much as $6 billion in additional annual revenue if it penetrates 10% of the U.S. population. As envisioned, the service would bridge the "gap between farmers with excess produce seeking additional markets and consumers for whom other delivery services may be out of reach," according to the WWF report. The service would take the form of a standardized offering from farmers with specially designed produce boxes, according to the report. Farmers would work with a third party that would manage the customer interaction, while the Postal Service would lend its brand to build awareness, the report said. If a pilot is green-lighted, the program could adequately scale in a matter of months because it would build on the existing postal network and pricing format, Kurnik said. There is no shortage of relief programs aimed at alleviating hunger in America. Meal kits, community-supported agriculture subscriptions (CSA) and surplus produce recovery services like Hungry Harvest and Imperfect Produce have seen demand spike since the pandemic began. However, those programs call for households to pick up food at a central location or require the use of expensive distribution centers to store the foodstuffs. As envisioned, Farmers Post would circumvent the need for pickups as well as for intermediate storage points, Kurnik said. According to Kurnik, the idea took hold last spring as WWF, along with everyone else, watched gut-wrenching scenes of households lined up for miles to accept free boxes of food, while farmers and growers destroyed untold amounts of foodstuffs because their normal distribution channels were suddenly closed off and they had no way to reposition their supply before it spoiled. The Postal Service has so far been helpful in providing background information to help WWF develop its analysis, Kurnik said. However, the agency is not currently involved in the project, she said. A Postal Service spokesman said he was unaware of the initative. WWF has also met with a handful of farmers who seemed receptive to the concept, Kurnik said. "Right now, we are trying to understand what is possible," she said. Like most produce, the goods shipped through the Farmers Post program would have a limited shelf life, and there would need to be a lengthy dialogue to ensure the Postal Service's delivery network is up to the task. New box configurations would likely be required. In addition, discussions would need to be held to determine who would pay for the service. At this point, WWF is leaning toward the end consumer being the responsible party, Kurniik said in a recent interview. The program would also need to comply with the Postal Service's regulations governing the pickup and delivery of foodstuffs. The Postal Service bars the mailing of fresh fruits and vegetables unless the product is presented in a dry, but not dried, condition, according to the agency's rulebook. Other perishable foods that are capable of easily decomposing or that cannot reach their destination without spoiling are also banned, the Postal Service said. Packaging must be "strong and securely sealed" in accordance with the agency's guidelines, it said. As with so many daily habits, grocery shopping and consumption was upended by the pandemic. Prior to COVID-19, grocery e-delivery services had a 3% to 4% share of the overall U.S. grocery market, according to a WWF report published last month. Those levels spiked during the pandemic as locked-down consumers increased their online ordering activity. E-commerce will play a more prominent role in grocery shopping as consumers realize the ease and convenience of the process. Before the pandemic, 35.2 million Americans, nearly one-third of them children, lived in households with "food insecurity," defined by the federal government as a household's inability to provide enough nutritious food for each person to live an active, healthy life. Those were the lowest levels in 20 years. Due to the economic impact of the pandemic, 50 million Americans, and one in four children, could be food insecure in 2020, according to estimates last year by nonprofit organization Feeding America. See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaNothing Light About Bud's Debt LoadInstacart May Say No To An IPO© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • Asian American Activists Like Biden’s Change in Tone Amid Wave of Violence—but Want Action

    Rinco Chiu/GettyThe coronavirus pandemic has brought with it outbreaks of racial harassment, abuse, and physical violence against Asian American and Pacific Islander (AAPI) communities across the United States—a spike that President Joe Biden has vocally condemned since his earliest days in office. But community leaders, fearful that the “fast and furious” increase in incidents could continue long after the pandemic has retreated, say that a change in rhetoric from the Oval Office is just a first step to addressing the root causes of anti-Asian hostility.“Asian Americans have felt so invisible when it comes to these issues, that it’s not acknowledged,” said Cynthia Choi, co-executive director of Chinese for Affirmative Action, a longtime civil rights organization based in San Francisco. “I’ve heard from so many community members and leaders say what a world of difference it makes, to have the president of the United States actually acknowledge and to see us.”“It does matter and I think it is important—of course, following that up with real action.”Anti-Asian harassment is not new to the pandemic, and the recent upswing comes on the heels of deteriorating relations with China and years of anti-immigrant policies by the previous administration, both of which have contributed to the scapegoating of Asian Americans for any number of national ills. But the novel coronavirus, which was first discovered in Wuhan, China, has sparked the biggest wave of anti-Asian harassment in decades, from major cities with vibrant Asian American neighborhoods to suburbs and rural communities.Most people had little information to go on during the first weeks of the pandemic, but even during the earliest days, community leaders knew enough about the virus and its origins to know who would be blamed.“I was visiting my sister in Massachusetts, and I heard this story that there’s this virus that was discovered in Wuhan, and I said, ‘oh, my God, here we go,’” said Jo-Ann Yoo, executive director of the Asian American Federation, which coordinates the work of more than 60 nonprofit organizations that support Asian communities in the United States. “I knew exactly what this was going to be.”Yoo’s early concerns were justified swiftly, and often brutally. According to Stop AAPI Hate, which has tracked incidents of discrimination, harassment and violence against Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders during the pandemic, the group received more than 2,800 reports of racism and harassment between March 19 and Dec. 31 of last year alone.When the group first began tracking incidents of harassment and violence against AAPI communities, President Donald Trump and his administration had already been using his platform to make racist jokes about the “kung flu” or “Chinese virus” for weeks. As the death toll from the virus climbed into the hundreds of thousands and as the nation’s economy veered on collapse, Trump steadfastly blamed the ravages of the pandemic on China and its government, rather than his own government’s mishandling of the crisis at nearly every turn.Close up of President @realDonaldTrump notes is seen where he crossed out "Corona" and replaced it with "Chinese" Virus as he speaks with his coronavirus task force today at the White House. #trump #trumpnotes pic.twitter.com/kVw9yrPPeJ— Jabin Botsford (@jabinbotsford) March 19, 2020 That rhetoric, advocates told The Daily Beast, had a direct effect on the rise in anti-Asian hate crimes and abuse that would follow.“Racist tropes really fueled this resentment, this animus towards Asians,” said Choi. “Look at where we are with the pandemic—people are really trusting our national leaders and hanging onto their every word, even the most ridiculous.”Biden has, since the early days of the coronavirus, urged Americans not to scapegoat vulnerable communities for the pandemic, and one of his first acts in office was to sign an executive order condemning Trump’s xenophobic language and ordering the Department of Justice to track hate crimes against AAPI people in the United States. Asked last month what the president might do in addition to that executive order, White House press secretary Jen Psaki told reporters that “of course” Biden would support additional action on the local and federal level to strengthen the law enforcement response to the growing crisis, but the White House has not yet specified what that might look like.Early warnings that Trump’s language could get people hurt had decades of historical evidence in their favor. The anti-Asian racism perpetuated by the White House was part of a long American tradition of pinning “culpability” for infectious diseases on members of politically, racially or economically disadvantaged and unpopular groups, particularly immigrant communities. Smallpox and leprosy outbreaks in the 1940s were blamed on Chinese immigrant communities by officials who accused them of “unclean” lifestyles; between 1982 and 1985, reported hate crimes against gay men tripled in the United States as they were blamed for the spread of HIV/AIDS.That history, community leaders say, means that a simple change in rhetoric from the Oval Office isn’t enough to end the rise in attacks on Asian American people and communities.“Donald Trump is absolutely responsible for increasing hatred against Asian Americans,” said Quyen Dinh, executive director of Southeast Asia Resource Action Center, a civil rights organization that works on behalf of Cambodian, Laotian, and Vietnamese American communities. But Trump’s attacks, which Dinh called “a calculated tactic to distract Americans from a public health crisis” and Trump’s failed response, were only the most recent episode in a long history of fearmongering against Asian American communities.“Hate and xenophobia against Asian American communities isn’t new,” Dinh said, citing the Chinese Exclusion Act, Japanese internment during World War II, and current hostilities against Chinese academics and scientists at U.S. universities. “Law enforcement and the U.S. government have been some of the worst agitators of hate.”In many ways, Choi echoed, that long history of hostility defines the contemporary Asian American experience, particularly during the pandemic.“The demonization and dehumanization of an entire group is essentially history repeating itself,” Choi said.In a statement late last month, the Department of Justice indicated that the additional action will include increased training for federal prosecutors and law enforcement officers on investigating and prosecuting hate crimes, with “hundreds” having received the training in recent months.“Hate crimes cannot be tolerated in our country, and the Department of Justice will continue to put all necessary resources toward protecting our neighbors and our communities from these heinous acts,” said Pamela Karlan, the principal deputy assistant attorney general in DOJ’s Civil Rights Division, which Karlan said is in “frequent communication” with the FBI and the United States Attorney’s Offices as they support local law enforcement investigations.Some leading advocates for a federal response to growing violence against Asian Americans have applauded the Biden administration’s willingness to coordinate the law enforcement response.“While Donald Trump stoked violence and hatred using racist language, President Biden has condemned anti-Asian racism and I have every confidence that DOJ will vigorously investigate and prosecute these acts of hate and violence against the AAPI community,” Sen. Mazie Hirono (D-HI) told The Daily Beast. “Focusing resources to expedite the review and prosecution of these cases will help alleviate the fear and trauma that AAPIs have suffered as a result of these attacks.”Multiple community leaders told The Daily Beast that the order was “a good first step,” but cautioned against solely relying on the Department of Justice to address the problem. On a roundtable call last Thursday with more than a dozen AAPI organizations, leaders from various communities told Susan Rice, the president’s top domestic policy advisor, and White House senior advisor Cedric Richmond that the climate of fear needs to be combated with a multi-front approach to structural racism, rather than just a change in rhetoric and an increase in prosecutions for hate crimes.“Law enforcement sometimes isn’t the answer,” said Yoo, who participated in the listening session. “Some of our immigrants come from countries where police interaction isn’t necessarily a positive, and so I think people are much more cautious.”L.A. Attack Against Korean-American Vet Under Investigation as Hate CrimeDinh, who also participated in the call, cautioned that a response focusing entirely on the Justice Department’s role risks further fanning the flames of division between minority communities, at the expense of all of them.“We cannot combat hate and misinformation through the very systems that hurt us—through policing, through enforcement, and through the criminal legal system,” Dinh said, warning that a response that’s overly reliant on law enforcement could further stoke tensions. “These systems criminalize our people and our Black and brown allies. They wreak havoc in our neighborhoods. They subject generations of our families to harm, to pain, to trauma. We can combat hate and misinformation through community, through compassion, and through education.”Advocates say additional resources to ensure that Asian Americans in immigrant communities are fully appraised of their rights as crime victims could actually help as well as more cooperation between community leaders and civic leaders to ensure that those resources include language access.“Victims often don’t know what their rights are. What’s the language access? What's the language capacity for some of the law enforcement officers? I mean, if somebody is a victim, can the police take a report in-language?” said Yoo. “Can you offer assistance and explain fully what their rights are as victims and what help is available, in-language? And is that help offered in a culturally competent and relevant manner? Those are the things that I think about.”Choi, who also participated in the call with White House advisors, said that community leaders called for additional resources for victims of crimes beyond the scope of law enforcement, including access to mental health services, as well as prevention-based programs that focus on the underlying causes of violence, crime and racial bias, particularly in low-income and working class communities.“When community members and entire communities don’t have the resources to be able to have their basic needs met, that’s where you will see violence and crime, and communities hurting each other,” Choi said.Still, much of the problem was incited by the racist language of Biden’s predecessor—which means that public commitment to fighting anti-Asian racism is still a powerful tool.“Words matter, especially words said from the highest office,” Dinh said. “President Biden must affirm the pain that our communities have experienced for so long. Beyond an address, our communities are looking for action and leadership to show the path forward toward healing and justice.”Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

    It's easy to assume that once you're fully vaccinated against COVID, you don't have to worry about catching the virus anymore, but the truth is a little more complicated than that. Because the coronavirus vaccines are not 100 percent effective, there's still a small chance you can contract the virus even after vaccination. But based on reported cases, experts are finding that people who get COVID after being vaccinated have one thing in common. Keep reading to learn the similarities between these breakthrough COVID cases, and for essential vaccine guidance, Dr. Fauci Just Said Don't Take This Medication With the COVID Vaccine. Fully vaccinated people who get COVID have mild or no symptoms. Experts have found that breakthrough COVID cases—cases in people who contracted coronavirus after being fully vaccinated—are resulting in mild or no symptoms. CBS Minnesota reported that the Minnesota Department of Health (MDH) found 14 breakthrough cases, all of which were in healthcare workers. These cases were only detected because these patients were subjected to routine testing for work. Every case was mild or asymptomatic. Additionally, four breakthrough cases were found by the Oregon Health Authority (OHA), all of which were similarly mild or asymptomatic.This may sound surprising to some people, but health experts say it's been documented in the research. "Clinical trials of both vaccines presently in use included breakthrough cases. In those cases, even though the participants got COVID-19, the vaccines reduced the severity of illness," the OHA wrote on Twitter. And for more vaccine advice to follow, The CDC Says Don’t Do This Within 2 Weeks of Your COVID Vaccine. The vaccines are not 100 percent effective. No vaccine is 100 percent effective, which leaves some room for vaccinated people to contract whatever you're vaccinating against. The Moderna and Pfizer vaccines are 94 and 95 percent effective at preventing symptomatic COVID, respectively. The new Johnson&Johnson single-dose shot has been shown to be 72 percent effective in the U.S. at preventing moderate to severe COVID. Based on those findings, a small percentage of vaccinated people may still get the virus. If "the vaccine is 95 percent effective, that means that theoretically of 100 people vaccinated, there may be five who don’t have the same level of response to provide protection," Kris Ehresmann, RN, director of the MDH Infectious Disease Epidemiology, Prevention, and Control Division, told CBS Minnesota.Of those people who do get sick, however, the illness will almost certainly be mild or moderate—as has been seen in the recorded cases of breakthrough COVID. In the clinical trials, all of the vaccines were shown to be 100 percent effective at preventing hospitalization and death from coronavirus. People who do get sick after being fully vaccinated, therefore, have mild or no symptoms. And for more on the limitations of the vaccine, The Pfizer CEO Says This Is How Often You'll Need a COVID Vaccine. While the vaccines are effective at preventing illness, experts don't yet know if they prevent transmission. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), "Although COVID-19 vaccines are effective at keeping you from getting sick, scientists are still learning how well vaccines prevent you from spreading the virus that causes COVID-19 to others, even if you do not get sick." It's possible that once you're fully vaccinated, you can still contract the virus and become a carrier."They may not show symptoms, but they have the virus in their nasal passageway," emergency physician Leana Wen, MD, explained to CNN. "If they're speaking, breathing, sneezing, and so on, they can still transmit it to others." This would also cause a COVID test to come back positive. And for more up-to-date information, sign up for our daily newsletter. You don't have full protection immediately after vaccination. Breakthrough cases refer to people who tested positive 14 or more days after their second shot (or only shot, in the case of Johnson&Johnson). That's because it takes a full 14 days to develop full protection. If you get COVID between your first and second shot, or before your vaccine has had time to reach its full potential, that's not considered a breakthrough case."It typically takes a few weeks for the body to build immunity (protection against the virus that causes COVID-19) after vaccination," according to the CDC. "That means it’s possible a person could be infected with the virus that causes COVID-19 just before or just after vaccination and still get sick. This is because the vaccine has not had enough time to provide protection." And for vaccine reactions to prepare for, These Are the Side Effects of the New Johnson&Johnson Vaccine, FDA Says.

