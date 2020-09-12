Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc.'s (NYSE:AJRD) Shares May Have Run Too Fast Too Soon

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc.'s (NYSE:AJRD) price-to-earnings (or "P/E") ratio of 24.6x might make it look like a sell right now compared to the market in the United States, where around half of the companies have P/E ratios below 18x and even P/E's below 9x are quite common. Although, it's not wise to just take the P/E at face value as there may be an explanation why it's lofty.

With earnings that are retreating more than the market's of late, Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings has been very sluggish. It might be that many expect the dismal earnings performance to recover substantially, which has kept the P/E from collapsing. If not, then existing shareholders may be very nervous about the viability of the share price.

Is There Enough Growth For Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings?

The only time you'd be truly comfortable seeing a P/E as high as Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings' is when the company's growth is on track to outshine the market.

Retrospectively, the last year delivered a frustrating 25% decrease to the company's bottom line. Even so, admirably EPS has lifted 217% in aggregate from three years ago, notwithstanding the last 12 months. Although it's been a bumpy ride, it's still fair to say the earnings growth recently has been more than adequate for the company.

Turning to the outlook, the next three years should generate growth of 8.8% per year as estimated by the six analysts watching the company. Meanwhile, the rest of the market is forecast to expand by 13% per year, which is noticeably more attractive.

With this information, we find it concerning that Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings is trading at a P/E higher than the market. Apparently many investors in the company are way more bullish than analysts indicate and aren't willing to let go of their stock at any price. Only the boldest would assume these prices are sustainable as this level of earnings growth is likely to weigh heavily on the share price eventually.

The Final Word

It's argued the price-to-earnings ratio is an inferior measure of value within certain industries, but it can be a powerful business sentiment indicator.

Our examination of Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings' analyst forecasts revealed that its inferior earnings outlook isn't impacting its high P/E anywhere near as much as we would have predicted. Right now we are increasingly uncomfortable with the high P/E as the predicted future earnings aren't likely to support such positive sentiment for long. This places shareholders' investments at significant risk and potential investors in danger of paying an excessive premium.

There are also other vital risk factors to consider before investing and we've discovered 1 warning sign for Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings that you should be aware of.

