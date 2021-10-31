Is Aerometrex (ASX:AMX) Weighed On By Its Debt Load?

Warren Buffett famously said, 'Volatility is far from synonymous with risk.' When we think about how risky a company is, we always like to look at its use of debt, since debt overload can lead to ruin. Importantly, Aerometrex Limited (ASX:AMX) does carry debt. But the real question is whether this debt is making the company risky.

When Is Debt Dangerous?

Debt assists a business until the business has trouble paying it off, either with new capital or with free cash flow. If things get really bad, the lenders can take control of the business. However, a more usual (but still expensive) situation is where a company must dilute shareholders at a cheap share price simply to get debt under control. Of course, the upside of debt is that it often represents cheap capital, especially when it replaces dilution in a company with the ability to reinvest at high rates of return. When we think about a company's use of debt, we first look at cash and debt together.

View our latest analysis for Aerometrex

What Is Aerometrex's Debt?

You can click the graphic below for the historical numbers, but it shows that as of June 2021 Aerometrex had AU$3.07m of debt, an increase on AU$2.02m, over one year. But it also has AU$16.6m in cash to offset that, meaning it has AU$13.5m net cash.

How Strong Is Aerometrex's Balance Sheet?

According to the last reported balance sheet, Aerometrex had liabilities of AU$8.36m due within 12 months, and liabilities of AU$5.71m due beyond 12 months. On the other hand, it had cash of AU$16.6m and AU$3.95m worth of receivables due within a year. So it can boast AU$6.44m more liquid assets than total liabilities.

This short term liquidity is a sign that Aerometrex could probably pay off its debt with ease, as its balance sheet is far from stretched. Simply put, the fact that Aerometrex has more cash than debt is arguably a good indication that it can manage its debt safely. When analysing debt levels, the balance sheet is the obvious place to start. But ultimately the future profitability of the business will decide if Aerometrex can strengthen its balance sheet over time. So if you want to see what the professionals think, you might find this free report on analyst profit forecasts to be interesting.

Story continues

In the last year Aerometrex wasn't profitable at an EBIT level, but managed to grow its revenue by 4.4%, to AU$21m. That rate of growth is a bit slow for our taste, but it takes all types to make a world.

So How Risky Is Aerometrex?

By their very nature companies that are losing money are more risky than those with a long history of profitability. And the fact is that over the last twelve months Aerometrex lost money at the earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) line. And over the same period it saw negative free cash outflow of AU$5.4m and booked a AU$4.1m accounting loss. With only AU$13.5m on the balance sheet, it would appear that its going to need to raise capital again soon. Overall, its balance sheet doesn't seem overly risky, at the moment, but we're always cautious until we see the positive free cash flow. There's no doubt that we learn most about debt from the balance sheet. But ultimately, every company can contain risks that exist outside of the balance sheet. We've identified 1 warning sign with Aerometrex , and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

When all is said and done, sometimes its easier to focus on companies that don't even need debt. Readers can access a list of growth stocks with zero net debt 100% free, right now.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.



Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.