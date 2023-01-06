Aeromexico Flight Shot At By Members Linked To Cartel

According to Simply Flying, Mexico’s domestic airline Aeromexico flight AM165 was shot while on the runway at Culiacan International Airport with passengers onboard. Videos across social media show passengers hiding and dunking under their seats for protection. CNN says there have been no reports of death or injuries at the moment.

Read below for more information.

BREAKING: Passengers onboard an Aeromexico flight duck for cover after it was shot at in Culiacan, Mexico. At least one bullet hit the fuselage in the moments after El Chapo's son was captured. pic.twitter.com/HYPYDF58xX — Sam Sweeney (@SweeneyABC) January 5, 2023

When was the plan shot?

The flight was expected to take off from Culiacan International Airport to Mexico City. However, the flight was attacked before the plane could take off early Thursday morning. The flight ended up being canceled.

Who shot at the plan?

The plane was shot at by people connected to the Sinaloa Cartel. Sinaloa is a state located in northwestern Mexico. A bullet did hit the plane. Reports say that the shooting resulted from the arrest of Ovidio Guzmán, the son of notorious drug trafficker Joaquín “El Chapo” Guzmán. The arrest has caused chaos in Sinaloa and surrounding states, and Mexican authorities have warned people to stay at home.

What has been the airline's response?

AeroMexico canceled all its scheduled flights from areas connected to the outbreak of violence, including the Sinaloan cities of Culiacan, Los Mochis, and Mazatlan. In addition, three airports in the area have closed, including Culiacán International, Mazatlán International (MZT), and Los Mochis International (LMM), have closed until further notice. Other airlines, such as ​​Volaris and VivaAerobus, also announced the suspension of flights to Culiacán and Mazatlán, citing the violence reported. In addition, Volaris canceled flights headed to Los Mochis.

Story continues

What is the situation with the Cartel?

The arrest of Ovidio Guzmán has caused violence throughout the city. According to CNN, Guzmán was also arrested in 2019 but released at the direction of Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador. Other acts of violence that occurred after Guzmán’s arrest included trucks being set on fire, cars being looted, and blockades of roads.