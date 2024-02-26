Aeromexico to offer flights from Tampa to Mexico City

Aeromexico will begin offering flights to and from Tampa International Airport and Mexico City, Mexico, this summer.

The international airliner announced the new route, which will begin July 1, at the Tampa airport on Monday. It’s the first time in almost 30 years that an airline has offered service from Tampa to Mexico’s capital city, according to a news release.

The new route is expected to generate around $70 million in economic impact annually for the Tampa Bay region, airport officials said, and will serve both leisure and business travelers. Tampa Bay is Aeromexico’s 23rd U.S. market and the third in Florida, behind Miami and Orlando.

The flight, offered on an Embraer E190 aircraft with 99 seats, will also connect travelers to Aeromexico’s network across Mexico and Latin America.

“It’s a big day when we get to announce both a new airline and a new route that connects Tampa Bay with the largest metropolitan area in North America,” Tampa International Airport CEO Joe Lopano said in a statement.

Aeromexico is a founding member of the SkyTeam Alliance along with Delta, allowing tickets to be purchased through both airlines’ websites and mobile apps.

The flight from Mexico City to Tampa will depart at 10 a.m. and arrive at 3:20 p.m. daily. It will depart Tampa at 4:35 p.m. and arrive at 6:14 p.m.