Aeromexico passenger opens emergency exit in tarmac delay. What are US passenger rights?

An Aeromexico passenger is in custody after allegedly opening an emergency exit and walking onto the wing when his plane was delayed on the tarmac in Mexico City for hours.

The flight was supposed to be taking off for Guatemala, but social media posts suggest passengers were just stranded on the plane instead.

While the U.S. Department of Transportation has no authority in the incident, it's a good reminder that there are rules for tarmac delays of flights under American jurisdiction.

According to the DOT, airlines are required to provide passengers with food and water during onboard tarmac delays of more than two hours. Carriers also are required to give passengers an opportunity to leave the plane after three hours for domestic flights or four hours for international flights.

However, airlines are not required to provide additional compensation for tarmac delays. They also are not required to provide full meals, even during lengthy delays, so long as snacks are made available. The captain also is permitted to suspend or forbid drink and meal service during a tarmac delay if it is seen as a safety or security risk − for example, if the plane is on an active taxiway or runway during the delay.

In general, the Transportation Department requires airlines to provide full refunds, even for nonrefundable tickets, if a flight is canceled, so the passengers would be entitled to their money back. But do not commit and are not required to provide additional compensation for that kind of delay or cancellation, according to the Transportation Department’s consumer dashboard.

Zach Wichter is a travel reporter for USA TODAY based in New York. You can reach him at zwichter@usatoday.com

