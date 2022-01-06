Aeromexico passenger traffic reaches highest post-pandemic level

FILE PHOTO: An Aeromexico Boeing 737 MAX 9, part of the new airplanes incorporated to its fleet, is pictured at the Benito Juarez International airport, in Mexico City
·1 min read

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Passenger traffic at Grupo Aeromexico in December reached its highest level since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Mexican airline said on Thursday.

Aeromexico transported 1.74 million passengers last month, or 98.9% of the 1.76 million people it moved in December 2019, the company said in a statement.

Aeromexico's total offer, measured in available seat-kilometers (ASKs), was equivalent to 82.6% of the capacity of December 2019, the company said.

Domestic capacity was up 13.6% from December 2019, while international capacity was 70.7% of that month.

Aeromexico filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in the United States last year, and in December unveiled details of a tender offer as it restructured that valued the shares near zero, sparking a sell-off in the stock.

(Reporting by Valentine Hilaire; Editing by Nick Zieminski)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Rivian shares tumble below IPO price

    Rivian's shares, which were up during premarket hours, fell as much as 16.5% to $75.13. The drop also comes a day after one of Rivian's biggest investors, Amazon.com Inc, signed a deal with Fiat and Alfa Romeo carmaker Stellantis NV. Deutsche Bank analyst Emmanuel Rosner said the fall in Rivian shares indicates that investors perhaps assumed Amazon would primarily rely on Rivian vans for its EV fleet and perceived the latest announcement as reducing its opportunity.

  • If You Have This Much Money, You Should Have a Financial Advisor

    Money can’t buy happiness directly, but it seems like paying a financial advisor sure can help. A new survey found people with more than $1.2 million in household assets report higher levels of happiness when working with a financial advisor … Continue reading → The post If You Have This Much Money, You Should Have a Financial Advisor appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Tax Surprise! If You Received COVID Benefits, You Could See No Refund — or Even a Bill

    If you are one of the 75% of Americans who receive a tax refund annually, 2022 could bring an unwelcome surprise. Your tax refund could be smaller, non-existent, or you may even find that you owe the...

  • Bitcoin Tanked After the Fed Minutes Were Released. Here’s Why.

    Bitcoin slid sharply after the Federal Reserve released minutes of its December meeting, with policy makers indicating growing unease over inflation and the potential for interest rates to start rising as soon as this March. Bitcoin was down more than 4% to $44,200, falling from around $46,000 soon after the Fed made the minutes public. Fed officials indicated that inflation readings and tight labor conditions could warrant an interest-rate increase “sooner or at a faster pace than participants had earlier anticipated.”

  • New COVID stimulus checks are coming in 2022 to some US workers

    The Biden administration is working to get $700 million to workers in hard-hit industries.

  • 2 Growth Stocks Down 65% to 77% That Could Soar in 2022, According to Wall Street

    Volatile technology stocks aren't for the fainthearted, but they could deliver big rewards for investors as part of a balanced portfolio.

  • Your 2022 Money Horoscope Is Here, & These Dates May Make Or Break Your Budget

    The financial astrological forecast for 2022 is overall positive. The one thing to watch out for is how we invest our time and energy. It’s inadvisable to give freely to others, especially if it’s a service, unless they’re reciprocating in some financial way. Giving too much money will not only deplete our bank accounts, but it’s also vampiric. These are the important astrological dates in 2022: The year commences during Venus retrograde in Capricorn. The planet of money will begin to function n

  • Trump deal partner’s blank-check firm seeks to avoid liquidation

    The chief executive of the blank-check acquisition firm that plans to merge with former U.S. President Donald Trump’s new social media venture is chasing retail investors to save another of his deals from falling apart. According to regulatory filings and a person familiar with the matter, Benessere Capital led by Patrick Orlando has postponed its special shareholders' meeting to extend its deadline to complete a merger because not enough investors sent in their votes. The special shareholder meeting has been rescheduled to Jan. 7, the previously set date for Benessere to close a deal, from Jan. 5.

  • 2 Unstoppable Stocks That Could Turn $100,000 Into $500,000 by 2030

    These tech companies look like great bets for long-term growth, and both have proven track records of delivering.

  • Strong Insider Buying Could Indicate a Bottom in These 3 Stocks

    Every investor knows that the path toward profits lies in buying low and selling high. That’s a basic precept of any economic trading system. The trick, however, is recognizing when the stock is low enough to buy in. The prime moment to buy is when the stock hits bottom; that will maximize returns when the share price starts to rise again. There are a multitude of possible clues investors can use to find the price bottom; today, we’ll be looking at insider buying trends. Insiders – the corporate

  • Rivian Stock Is Dropping Like a Stone. Blame Amazon.

    Rivian stock slid 11% Thursday, extending losses from the previous session. News regarding Amazon.com, a Rivian customer and investor, has other Rivian investors vexed.

  • Google boosted base pay for 4 top execs to $1 million and handed them up to $34 million in stock, weeks after employees raised concerns about pay and inflation

    All four will also "participate in a maximum $2,000,000 annual bonus program," according to SEC filings.

  • Ignore Tesla and Apple Stock for Massive Returns in Tech, Says UBS. Look Here Instead.

    Microsoft, Alphabet, Amazon, and others will continue to have significant influence on indexes. But look elsewhere for outsize tech returns, UBS says.

  • 4 Solid Semiconductor Stocks to Buy Amid Soaring Demand

    Growing demand for microchip stocks is helping the semiconductor industry which is likely to benefit stocks like stocks like MACOM Technology Solutions (MTSI), ON Semiconductor Corporation (ON), NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) and Microchip Technology (MCHP).

  • $5,000 Invested in These 3 Stocks Could Make You Rich Over the Next 20 Years

    Starting rich isn't a requirement to become rich from investments in the stock market. A simple $5,000 stock purchase in the right company can be all that it takes -- if it's the right company. Twenty years ago, it wasn't obvious to everyone that Amazon would become the company is it before it became, well, Amazon.

  • This Farm REIT Just Made a Giant Change

    Farmland Partners has recently been dealing with unusually complicated issues, but the REIT just completed a deal that makes the company even more complex.

  • Joe Manchin digs in on cutting the poorest parents out of the Biden child tax credit as Build Back Better looks dead in the water

    Manchin wants only working families to be eligible for monthly checks. The credit expired last year and Democrats don't have a clear path to renew it.

  • Will You Have To Pay Taxes on Your Stimulus Checks?

    In response to the economic devastation caused by the coronavirus pandemic, Congress authorized a series of stimulus payments for Americans in 2020 and 2021. As they were sent out in the midst...

  • 3 Vanguard ETFs That Could Help You Retire a Millionaire

    Vanguard is well-known as a pioneer when it comes to offering low-cost, index-tracking mutual and exchange-traded funds (ETFs) for investors to use to build their nest eggs. As a result, they tend to have lower fees and suffer fewer churn-related costs than more actively managed investment funds. With that in mind, here are three Vanguard ETFs that could help you retire a millionaire.

  • 3 Cryptocurrencies to Buy and Hold Forever

    On the other hand, this kind of short-term trading can be hazardous to your financial health when cryptocurrency prices begin to sink -- as we saw happen in the latter part of 2021. Investing in cryptocurrencies for the long term is a different approach. For investors with the patience to wait on game-changing returns, here are three cryptocurrencies to buy and hold practically forever.