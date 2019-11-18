Aeroporto Guglielmo Marconi di Bologna (BIT:ADB) Has A Rock Solid Balance Sheet

The external fund manager backed by Berkshire Hathaway's Charlie Munger, Li Lu, makes no bones about it when he says 'The biggest investment risk is not the volatility of prices, but whether you will suffer a permanent loss of capital. When we think about how risky a company is, we always like to look at its use of debt, since debt overload can lead to ruin. Importantly, Aeroporto Guglielmo Marconi di Bologna S.p.A. (BIT:ADB) does carry debt. But the real question is whether this debt is making the company risky.

What Risk Does Debt Bring?

Debt and other liabilities become risky for a business when it cannot easily fulfill those obligations, either with free cash flow or by raising capital at an attractive price. Ultimately, if the company can't fulfill its legal obligations to repay debt, shareholders could walk away with nothing. However, a more usual (but still expensive) situation is where a company must dilute shareholders at a cheap share price simply to get debt under control. Of course, debt can be an important tool in businesses, particularly capital heavy businesses. When we examine debt levels, we first consider both cash and debt levels, together.

What Is Aeroporto Guglielmo Marconi di Bologna's Net Debt?

The image below, which you can click on for greater detail, shows that Aeroporto Guglielmo Marconi di Bologna had debt of €19.5m at the end of June 2019, a reduction from €24.5m over a year. However, it does have €16.5m in cash offsetting this, leading to net debt of about €2.93m.

A Look At Aeroporto Guglielmo Marconi di Bologna's Liabilities

We can see from the most recent balance sheet that Aeroporto Guglielmo Marconi di Bologna had liabilities of €53.7m falling due within a year, and liabilities of €34.2m due beyond that. On the other hand, it had cash of €16.5m and €24.0m worth of receivables due within a year. So it has liabilities totalling €47.3m more than its cash and near-term receivables, combined.

Of course, Aeroporto Guglielmo Marconi di Bologna has a market capitalization of €434.2m, so these liabilities are probably manageable. Having said that, it's clear that we should continue to monitor its balance sheet, lest it change for the worse. Carrying virtually no net debt, Aeroporto Guglielmo Marconi di Bologna has a very light debt load indeed.

We use two main ratios to inform us about debt levels relative to earnings. The first is net debt divided by earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA), while the second is how many times its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) covers its interest expense (or its interest cover, for short). Thus we consider debt relative to earnings both with and without depreciation and amortization expenses.

Aeroporto Guglielmo Marconi di Bologna has very little debt (net of cash), and boasts a debt to EBITDA ratio of 0.079 and EBIT of 19.5 times the interest expense. So relative to past earnings, the debt load seems trivial. On top of that, Aeroporto Guglielmo Marconi di Bologna grew its EBIT by 33% over the last twelve months, and that growth will make it easier to handle its debt. When analysing debt levels, the balance sheet is the obvious place to start. But it is future earnings, more than anything, that will determine Aeroporto Guglielmo Marconi di Bologna's ability to maintain a healthy balance sheet going forward. So if you're focused on the future you can check out this free report showing analyst profit forecasts.