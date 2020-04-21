Aeropuertos Argentina 2000 S.A. Announces Exchange Offer And Consent Solicitation For Its 6.875% Senior Secured Notes Due 2027

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina, April 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Aeropuertos Argentina 2000 S.A. (the " Company " or " AA2000 ") announced today the commencement of an offer (the " Exchange Offer ") to exchange any and all of its outstanding 6.875% Senior Secured Notes due 2027 in the original aggregate principal amount of U.S.$400,000,000 (the " Existing Notes ") for newly issued 6.875% Cash/9.375% PIK Class I Series 2020 Additional Senior Secured Notes due 2027 (the " Series 2020 Additional Notes ").

The Company is offering the Series 2020 Additional Notes as additional notes pursuant to an amended and restated indenture that will amend and restate the indenture, dated as of February 6, 2017, under which the Existing Notes were issued (the " Indenture "). The terms of the Series 2020 Additional Notes will be substantially identical to the terms of the Existing Notes, except that (i) the quarterly interest payment originally scheduled to be paid in cash on the Existing Notes on May 1, 2020 will be paid in cash in the form of the Interest Premium Payment and/or in kind (as the case may be) by increasing the principal amount of any Series 2020 Additional Notes issued on the Settlement Date for Eligible Holders who validly tender at or prior to the Expiration Deadline, (ii) quarterly interest payments originally scheduled to be paid in cash on the Existing Notes on August 1, 2020, November 1, 2020 and February 1, 2021 will be paid in kind by increasing the principal amount of any outstanding Series 2020 Additional Notes at a rate of 9.375% per annum, (iii) quarterly amortization payments originally scheduled to be paid on the Existing Notes on May 1, 2020 August 1, 2020, November 1, 2020 and February 1, 2021 will be deferred to begin on May 1, 2021 pursuant to terms of the Series 2020 Additional Notes and continue under a new principal amortization schedule until maturity, (iv) at any time after February 1, 2021, the Company will have the right to exercise a one-time optional redemption to redeem, in whole or in part, an amount of Series 2020 Additional Notes equal to the sum of (a) the aggregate amount of interest payments previously paid in kind on the Series 2020 Additional Notes and (b) the aggregate amount of quarterly amortization payments originally scheduled to be paid on the Existing Notes on May 1, 2020, August 1, 2020, November 1, 2020 and February 1, 2021 that is effectively deferred pursuant to the exchange of Existing Notes for Series 2020 Additional Notes in the Exchange Offer, and (v) substantially all of the restrictive covenants and events of default and related provisions under the Indenture will be eliminated solely with respect to the Existing Notes. The Series 2020 Additional Notes and the Existing Notes will be secured by the same collateral on a pro rata and pari passu basis in accordance with the Indenture and the related collateral documents.

Concurrently with the Exchange Offer, the Company is also soliciting consents from holders of the Existing Notes (the " Consent Solicitation ") to certain proposed amendments to the Indenture. The proposed amendments would provide for the issuance of the Series 2020 Additional Notes as additional notes under the Indenture and would eliminate substantially all of the restrictive covenants and events of default and related provisions with respect to the Existing Notes. Eligible Holders (as defined below) who validly tender their Existing Notes in the Exchange Offer will be deemed to give their consent to the proposed amendments pursuant to the Consent Solicitation.

Eligible Holders who validly tender Existing Notes and deliver consents under the Consent Solicitation, and do not validly revoke such tenders and consents, on or prior to 5:00 p.m. (New York City time) on May 1, 2020, unless extended or earlier terminated by AA2000 in its sole discretion (the " Early Participation Deadline ") and whose Existing Notes are accepted for exchange by AA2000 will receive: a principal amount of Series 2020 Additional Notes equal to 100% of the Outstanding Principal Amount (as defined below) of their Existing Notes plus accrued and unpaid interest (the " Accrued Interest ") on such Existing Notes from, and including, the most recent date on which interest was paid on such Eligible Holder's Existing Notes to, but not including, the settlement date, which is expected to be May 20, 2020 (the " Settlement Date "). Accrued Interest for Existing Notes tendered on or prior to the Early Participation Date will include an interest premium payment (the " Interest Premium Payment ") equal to 1.00% of Outstanding Principal Amount of their Existing Notes, payable in cash. The Interest Premium Payment is a portion of Accrued Interest on the Existing Notes. The balance of any Accrued Interest not paid to exchanging Eligible Holders as the Interest Premium Payment will be paid in additional principal amount of Series 2020 Additional Notes on the Settlement Date.