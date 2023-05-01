Aerosmith announces Peace Out farewell tour, without Joey Kramer, after 50 years together
Following aggressive maneuvers by China in the South China Sea, the U.S. said it "stands' with the Philippines in upholding a "rules-based" maritime order.
The most expensive private suite at Crypto.com Arena might have never gotten built if it weren’t for the pandemic. The Hideaway Luxury Suite — an exclusive venue from Stadium Status, a private members club for sports and live entertainment that affords high-profile artists and musicians access to Hideaway and other premium suites around Los Angeles […]
A 70-year-old hiker escaped with cuts on his arms and legs after fighting off a mountain lion in north-central Utah, the state’s Division of Wildlife Resources (DWR) says. Evan Ray Nilsen was hiking in Diamond Fork Canyon near Spanish Fork on Thursday afternoon when he says the lion leapt on him. “A mountain lion hit me right on the side, knocked me down the hill," Nilsen said.
In an ultimate show-must-go-on moment in country music history, Wynonna Judd was not about to let the legacy of the Judds slip quietly into the sunset, rather than go out as spectacularly as intended, after her mother, Naomi Judd, died by suicide in April 2022. And so the Judds farewell tour that had been scheduled […]
It’s like college game day for an entire long weekend: three days of good vibes, better BBQ and ice cold beer.
As the Neil Sedaka classic has it, "Breakin' up is hard to do." Ola Källenius would like to add that it is also financially catastrophic if...
President Joe Biden is set to host President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. of the Philippines for White House talks Monday as concerns grow about the Chinese navy's harassment of Philippine vessels in the South China Sea. Marcos' visit to Washington comes after the U.S. and the Philippines last week completed their largest war drills ever and as the two countries' air forces on Monday will hold their first joint fighter jet training in the Philippines since 1990.
WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The United States urged China on Saturday to stop harassing Philippine vessels in the South China Sea, pledging to stand with the Philippines after another maritime confrontation between the two Asian countries. "We call upon Beijing to desist from its provocative and unsafe conduct," the U.S. State Department said in a statement. The Philippines on Friday accused China's coast guard of "aggressive tactics" following an incident during a Philippine coast guard patrol close to the Philippines-held Second Thomas Shoal, a flashpoint for previous altercations located 105 nautical miles (195 km) off its coast.
Emergency workers cannot pull people out from under the rubble in the city of Avdiivka in Donetsk Oblast because they need special vehicles to clear the debris. Emergency workers cannot enter the city because of the Russian attacks.
Aerosmith has announced a 40-date farewell tour for this fall, saying in an announcement Monday morning that the band is calling it quits on road dates after a more than five-decade career. Their “Peace Out” tour begins Sept. 2 in Philadelphia and is scheduled to wrap up Jan. 26, 2024 in Montreal. The hometown show […]
Aerosmith, the Grammy-winning Rock & Roll Hall of Fame band that’s been recording and performing since the early 1970s, announced today that its farewell tour will begin in September. The group’s 40-date run of shows, called the “Peace Out” tour, will begin Sept. 2, 2023, in Philadelphia and end in Montreal on Jan. 26, 2024. […]
The team's guest picker for the fourth round didn't miss his chance to troll the NFL's coin-flip scenario from last season.
Being a parent is the most rewarding -- and hardest -- job you've ever had, but unfortunately, it doesn't come with a salary. In fact, having kids causes you to spend a ton of extra money. Read: 18...
Molly Ringwald was much in demand in the 1980s, thanks to her starring roles in the films Pretty in Pink and The Breakfast Club. But she wasn’t interested in being a part of the romantic comedy Pretty Woman, which Julia Roberts turned into an Academy Award-nominated performance. “Julia Roberts was wonderful in it, but I […]
McCarthy said none of her castmates were behaving during the ridiculous shoot.
Aerosmith will be touring a city near you for the last time to celebrate the rock band's 50-plus years together. The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame band announced Monday the dates for their farewell tour called “Peace Out” starting Sept. 2 in Philadelphia. “I think it’s about time,” guitarist Joe Perry said in an interview with The Associated Press.
The model starred in the singer's 1998 video.
Bachman sang and played on the group's first two albums, including on their first US Top 30 hit 'Let It Ride.'
Over the last few years, Sony has made it quite clear it wants its PlayStation games to pull double duty as TV/movie successes. So far, that’s given us the Tom Holland-led Uncharted from 2022, and the recent HBO adaptation of The Last of Us. But there’s plenty more adaptations on the horizon (Zero Dawn), from recent blockbusters like Days Gone and Ghost of Tsushima to...Twisted Metal.