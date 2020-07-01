Aerospace Adhesives & Sealants Market Size Worth $1.8 Billion by 2027: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, July 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The global aerospace adhesives and sealants market size is expected to reach USD 1.8 billion by 2027, expanding at a CAGR of 5.7%, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. Investments in new production facilities by aerospace Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) is likely to propel market growth over the long term.

Grand View Research Logo More

Recently, Airbus announced the completion of commercial aircraft assembly line in Alabama, U.S. This production line is expected to deliver A220-300 and A220-100 models of Airbus aircraft. The expansion of this production facility is further projected to strengthen the company's footprint in the U.S. market. This is likely to assist in demand for adhesive and sealant products, as these products have a key role in bonding various substrates during assembly.

Key suggestions from the report:

In terms of volume, epoxy resin in the market for adhesives accounted for volume of 155.5 kilotons in 2019. The key driving factor for the growth of this segment is rising penetration of product and expansion of manufacturing facilities and new assembly lines

The commercial aircraft segment accounted for revenue share of 51.1% in 2019 in the market for adhesives and is likely to observe lucrative growth on account of rising travel demand and growth of low cost carriers in emerging countries

In terms of volume, the military aircraft segment in the market for sealants is projected to witness growth rate of 3.9% from 2020 to 2027. The key attributing factor for growth of the segment is increasing defense spending in U.S., China , and India

North America was the largest region in 2019 and held volume share of 37.9% in 2019. The primary driving factors for the market are investments in production facilities for aerospace OEMs and component manufacturers in U.S.

Read 85 page research report with ToC on "Aerospace Adhesives & Sealants Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Resin (Epoxy, Polyurethane), By Aircraft (Commercial, Military), By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2020 - 2027" at: https://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/aerospace-adhesives-and-sealants-market

Global outbreak of COVID-19 is projected to create a critical impact on the market for the short term. Governments in various countries have temporarily closed various non-essential businesses including aerospace and other manufacturing companies. Airbus and Boing, leading aerospace manufacturers also observed temporary closure at their manufacturing facilities.

Adhesives for high-temperature applications are projected to provide numerous opportunities for market vendors. Some epoxy-based adhesives can be used at high-temperature applications. Manufacturers are focussed on the development of new products which can sustain their properties at high temperature. Properties such as impact and vibration resistance, and thermal contraction and expansion are considered for the development of such products.

Aerospace companies are focused on the development of fuel-efficient aircraft as increase in air travel demand has resulted in rising carbon emissions. Numerous companies are working on the development of electric propulsion systems which is further projected to decrease the costs and reduce emissions. Replacement of old aircraft models with new fuel-efficient models is anticipated to assist in the demand for adhesive and sealant products due to an increase in manufacturing.

Grand View Research has segmented the global aerospace adhesives and sealants market on the basis of resin, aircraft, and region:

Aerospace Adhesives Resin Outlook (Volume, Kilotons; Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2027)

Aerospace Sealants Resin Outlook (Volume, Kilotons; Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2027)

Aerospace Adhesives & Sealants Aircraft Outlook (Volume, Kilotons; Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2027)

Aerospace Adhesives & Sealants Regional Outlook (Volume, Kilotons; Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2027)

List of Key Players of Aerospace Adhesives & Sealants Market:

Find more research reports on Advanced Interior Materials Industry, by Grand View Research:

3D Printing Materials Market – Rising demand for 3D printing coupled with increasing demand for high-performance materials across various industries including aerospace and defense and automotive is projected to propel the market growth.

Rising demand for 3D printing coupled with increasing demand for high-performance materials across various industries including aerospace and defense and automotive is projected to propel the market growth. Weathering Steel Market – Increasing investments in infrastructure development projects, such as bridges and road connectivity are anticipated to augment the growth.

Increasing investments in infrastructure development projects, such as bridges and road connectivity are anticipated to augment the growth. Automotive Air Filters Market – Rising product demand from the automotive industry owing to stringent government regulations for vehicle emission is estimated to fuel the market growth over the forecast period.

Gain access to Grand View Compass, our BI enabled intuitive market research database of 10,000+ reports

About Grand View Research

Grand View Research, U.S.-based market research and consulting company, provides syndicated as well as customized research reports and consulting services. Registered in California and headquartered in San Francisco, the company comprises over 425 analysts and consultants, adding more than 1200 market research reports to its vast database each year. These reports offer in-depth analysis on 46 industries across 25 major countries worldwide. With the help of an interactive market intelligence platform, Grand View Research helps Fortune 500 companies and renowned academic institutes understand the global and regional business environment and gauge the opportunities that lie ahead.

Contact:

Sherry James

Corporate Sales Specialist, USA

Grand View Research, Inc.

Phone: +1-415-349-0058

Toll Free: 1-888-202-9519

Email: sales@grandviewresearch.com

Web: https://www.grandviewresearch.com

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter

Cision More

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/aerospace-adhesives--sealants-market-size-worth-1-8-billion-by-2027-grand-view-research-inc-301086571.html

SOURCE Grand View Research, Inc.