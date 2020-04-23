Aerospace Composites Market Size to Reach USD 29.69 Billion by 2026; Owing to Rising Traffic Commotion Worldwide: Fortune Business Insights™

Key companies covered are Owens Corning, Hexcel Corporation, LMI Aerospace, Inc., Toray Advanced Composites, Teijin Limited, Solvay S.A., Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation, VX Aerospace Corporation, SGL Carbon, Unitech Aerospace, among others

PUNE, India, April 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The global aerospace composites market size is expected to reach USD 29.69 billion by 2026 exhibiting a CAGR of 9.27% between 2019 and 2026. This is owing to the rapid development of the aerospace market into developing nations of the world. Aerospace composites are made up of two or more constituent parts of plastic supported by carbon fibers. Composites help to strengthen the overall structure of the aircraft, provide fuel efficiency, and improve the overall performance of the aircraft. A recently published report by Fortune Business Insights™ titled, "Aerospace Composites Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Fiber Type (Carbon, glass, aramid, and Others), By Aircraft (Commercial Aircrafts, Military Fixed Wings, Business Aircrafts & General Aviation, Jet Engines, Helicopter, and others), and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026)" provides a comprehensive overview of the market and its prime growth trajectories. In 2018, the market value stood at USD 14.66 billion.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis:

The emergence of COVID-19 has brought the world to a standstill. We understand that this health crisis has brought an unprecedented impact on businesses across industries. However, this too shall pass. Rising support from governments and several companies can help in the fight against this highly contagious disease. Some industries are struggling and some are thriving. Overall, almost every sector is anticipated to be impacted by the pandemic.

We are making continuous efforts to help your business sustain and grow during COVID-19 pandemics. Based on our experience and expertise, we will offer you an impact analysis of coronavirus outbreak across industries to help you prepare for the future.

Competitive Landscape:

Merger and Acquisition Strategies will Further Intensify Market Competition

Players operating in the global market for aerospace composites are emphasizing on adopting collaborative strategies such as mergers and acquisitions, agreements and contracts, joint ventures, and others. The adoption of such policies will help players compete intensely for earning the top position and earn high market revenue in the coming years.

What are the Objectives of the Report?

The report offers a 360-degree overview of the market and its prime growth parameters such as drivers, restraints, challenges, and upcoming opportunities. It also talks about market segmentation based on factors such as aircraft type, fiber type, and geography and the names of the leading segment with their market figures. Besides this, the report throws light on the significant key industry developments, current aerospace composites market trends, and other interesting insights into the market. The report talks about the market competition, list of market manufacturers, and the key strategies adopted by them to reach the top of the game and earn the lion's share in the market.