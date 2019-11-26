Aerospace High-Performance Thermoplastics Market Size to Grow at 6.5% CAGR During 2020 to 2025, Says Stratview Research

DETROIT, Nov. 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Stratview Research announces the launch of a new research report on Aerospace High-Performance Thermoplastics Market by Platform Type (Commercial Aircraft, Regional Aircraft, General Aviation, Military Aircraft, Spacecraft, and Others), by Resin Type (PPS, PAEK Family, PASU Family, HPPA, PEI, and Others), by Form Type (Reinforced and Unreinforced), by Application Type (Interiors, Exteriors, Assembly Components, and Others), and by Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World), Trend, Forecast, Competitive Analysis, and Growth Opportunity: 2020-2025.

This strategic assessment report, from Stratview Research, provides a comprehensive analysis that reflects today's aerospace high-performance thermoplastics market realities as well as future possibilities for the forecast period of 2020 to 2025. After conducting a detailed study on the high-performance thermoplastic composites market, we have tried to narrow down our research scope to aerospace high-performance thermoplastics market in order to provide the most crystal-clear picture of the market. The report segments and analyzes the market in the most detailed manner to provide a panoramic view of the market. The vital data/information provided in the report can play a crucial role for market participants as well as investors in the identification of low-hanging fruits available as well as formulate growth strategies.

Aerospace High-Performance Thermoplastics Market: Highlights

High-performance thermoplastics (HPTPs) represent a diminutive subset of the overall thermoplastics market and are preferably used in specialized applications where there is a greater demand for extraordinary properties including high-heat temperature tolerance, ability to withstand harsh environments, and excellent mechanical performance. PPS, PAEK family, PASU family, HPPA, and PEI are the major HPTPs, accounting for more than 90% share.

The role of HPTPs in the aerospace industry is more pivotal than other end-use industries as aerospace engineers keep on seeking materials that give them an edge to better address the market's emerging requirements. The role of HPTPs further increases as these materials offer opportunities to the engineers to shed off the weight of aircraft by replacing traditional materials including steel. Over the past couple of years, there has been a remarkable growth in the usage of HPTPs in the aerospace industry.

In comparison to standard and engineering thermoplastics, HPTPs deliver better temperature stability, excellent chemical resistance, and higher mechanical properties. When reinforced with fibers/fillers, the properties of these materials can be further enhanced to meet the diverse requirements of the aerospace industry.

The euphoria of the leading players in the aerospace high-performance thermoplastics market continues as the market is subjected to grow at a lucrative CAGR of 6.5% during the forecast period 2020-2025. Several factors mushrooming the growth of aerospace HPTP market are increasing production rates of B787, F35, and A350XWB programs, increasing commercial and regional aircraft deliveries, rising demand for lightweight and corrosion-resistant parts, increasing penetration of composites in new generation aircraft, and low processing cost of thermoplastic vs thermoset composites.