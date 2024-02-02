Aerospace manufacturer plans to bring 150 jobs to Johnson County with $84M expansion

The Honeywell aerospace manufacturing facility in Olathe is planning an $84 million expansion, expected to create more than 150 new jobs, Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly announced on Friday.

The Olathe plant is just south of the intersection of Kansas Highways 7 and 10. The 560,000-square-foot facility manufactures parts for avionics, safety and flight control systems, radio frequency systems and weather radar, according to a news release.

“Expanding this facility will enable the development of a strong and resilient domestic supply chain for next-generation avionics and printed circuit board assemblies that our commercial and military customers can rely on,” Honeywell Aerospace Technologies President and CEO Jim Currier said in the release.

“At Honeywell, we are in constant need of highly skilled employees, particularly in engineering and advanced manufacturing, and our decision to expand one of our U.S.-based facilities is a testament to the confidence we have in the U.S. economy and its talented workforce.”

Last month, the Olathe City Council approved an agreement with the Kansas Department of Commerce for a company — which at the time was unnamed and only dubbed “Project Amber” — to receive money from the state’s Job Creation Fund. Honeywell will receive $4 million over several years, including $500,000 from city real estate taxes generated on the site.

The company agreed to create 156 jobs in the first five years of the agreement.

The governor’s office said the project is estimated to contribute $18 million in state and local taxes in its first six years.

“Honeywell’s expanded presence in Kansas underscores what we’ve known all along — our state’s workforce is prepared to meet any challenge,” Kelly said in the release. “The high-tech jobs and opportunities being created will allow even more of our young workers to find their dream careers right here in Kansas.”

Sen. Jerry Moran said, “Honeywell’s decision to expand its operations in Kansas will help bolster the U.S. domestic industrial base in the aviation sector.”

It’s only the latest major manufacturing development announced for Olathe in the past couple of years.

Heartland Coca-Cola Bottling Company is moving production operations to a new facility in southern Olathe. Walmart is building a beef packaging facility, expected to open in the city next year. And Chick-fil-A is planning a distribution center in Olathe.