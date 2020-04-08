Aerospace Plastics Industry Worth $1.2 Billion by 2027 - Analysis of Aerostructure, Components, Cabin Interiors, Propulsion Systems, and More Applications

DUBLIN, April 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Aerospace Plastics Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Application (Aerostructure, Components), by End-use (Commercial & Freighter Aircrafts, Military Aircrafts), by Region, and Segment Forecasts, 2020-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global aerospace plastics market size is anticipated to reach USD 1.2 billion by 2027, expanding at a CAGR of 5.1% over the forecast period.



Recent developments in the manufacturing of fuel-efficient aircrafts are likely to drive the demand for aerospace plastics. Increasing use of environment-friendly and energy-saving products is also expected to influence the market growth positively.



Advancements in plastic composites and introduction of new designs maximizing the structural benefits have led to an increase in design flexibility and volume of plastics required in the manufacturing of a single aircraft. Weight is an important factor in the aerospace applications that determines the design and efficiency of any aircraft component.



Plastics possess excellent strength to density ratio and help in reducing the overall weight of the aircraft. Freight and large passenger aircraft is one of the major application areas of these plastics in the industry. Using plastics in an aircraft not only helps in reducing the operating costs by lowering the weight, but also keeping a check on maintenance issues. This is expected to drive the demand for aerospace plastics over the forecast period.



Further key findings from the study suggest:

On the basis of application, cabin interiors emerged as the fastest growing segment in Asia Pacific , Europe , and North America owing to its widespread usage in both aircrafts and helicopters

, , and owing to its widespread usage in both aircrafts and helicopters Based on end use, commercial and freighter aircrafts accounted for over 68% share of the overall revenue in 2019 and is projected to witness the fastest growth over the forecast period

Increasing investment by the government and private institutions in the aerospace and defense sector is projected to fuel the demand for these plastics

Some of the major players operating in the aerospace plastics market are Hyosung Corporation, BASF SE, Kaman Corporation, Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Limited (MHI), Premium Aerotec GmbH, SABIC, SGL Carbon SE, Tech-Tool Plastics, Inc., Evonik Industries AG, Victrex plc, Hexcel Corporation, Holding Company Composite, Solvay, Ensinger, and others

Key Topics Covered



Chapter 1 Methodology and Scope



Chapter 2 Executive Summary



Chapter 3 Aerospace Plastics: Market Variables, Trends, and Scope

3.1 Market Lineage Outlook

3.1.1 Global Plastics Market Outlook

3.2 Penetration & Growth Prospect Mapping

3.3 Global Aerospace Plastics: Industry Value Chain Analysis

3.3.1 Raw Material Trends

3.3.1.1 Hydrofluoric Acid

3.3.1.2 Fluorspar

3.3.1.3 Pom Granules

3.3.1.4 Polyimides

3.4 Regulatory Framework

3.4.1 Directive 1999/45/Ec of the European Parliament and of the Council

3.4.2 Council Directive 67/548/Eec

3.5 Aerospace Plastics Market Dynamics

3.5.1 Market Driver Analysis

3.5.1.1 Positive Outlook Toward Aviation Industry

3.5.1.2 Flexibility in Aircraft Design

3.5.2 Market Restraint Analysis

3.5.2.1 High Fabrication Cost

3.6 Aerospace plastics market - Porter's analysis

3.7 Aerospace plastics market - PESTEL analysis



Chapter 4 Aerospace Plastics Market: Application Estimates & Analysis

4.1 Market: Application Movement Analysis

4.2 Aerostructure

4.3 Components

4.4 Equipment, Systems & Support

4.5 Cabin Interiors

4.6 Propulsion Systems

4.7 Satellites

4.8 Construction & Insulation Components



Chapter 5 Aerospace Plastics Market: End-Use Estimates & Analysis

5.1 Market: End-Use Movement Analysis

5.2 Commercial & Freighter Aircraft

5.3 Military Aircraft

5.4 Rotary Aircraft

5.5 General Aviation

5.6 Others



Chapter 6 Aerospace Plastics Market: Regional Estimates & Analysis

6.1 Aerospace Plastics Market: Regional Movement Analysis

6.2 North America

6.3 Europe

6.4 Asia-Pacific

6.5 Rest of World (RoW)



Chapter 7 Aerospace Plastics Market: Competitive Analysis

7.1 Key global players, recent developments, & their impact on the industry

7.2 Key Company/Competition Categorization

7.3 Vendor Landscape

7.4 Public companies

7.5 Private Companies



Chapter 8 Company Profiles

8.1 Hyosung Corporation

8.2 Kaman Corporation

8.3 Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Limited (MHI)

8.4 Premium AEROTECH

8.5 Saudi Basic Industries Corporation (SABIC)

8.6 SGL Carbon

8.7 Toray industries, Inc.

8.8 BASF SE

8.9 Evonik Industries AG

8.10 Holding Company Composite

8.11 Ensinger

8.12 Hexcel Corporation

8.13 Solvay

8.14 Teijin Limited

8.15 Victrex plc



