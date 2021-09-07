Aerospace primes Northrop, Lockheed join in Orbit Fab’s over $10M funding round

Aria Alamalhodaei
·2 min read

San Francisco-based startup Orbit Fab wants to be the go-to source for orbital refueling, and now it’s raised over $10 million in its quest to get there. The money will go toward funding a refueling trial that’s due to launch as early as the end of 2022, in which the company plans to send to space two refueling shuttles that will repeatedly perform a three-step dock, transfer fuel, and undock process.

The round was led by Asymmetry Ventures, with participation from existing investor SpaceFund and new investors Marubeni Ventures and Audacious Venture Partners. Notably, both Northrop Grumman Corporation and Lockheed Martin Ventures also participated, the first time the two contractor-rivals have done an investment together, Orbit Fab co-founder Jeremy Schiel told TechCrunch.

“We are the tide that raises all boats,” Schiel said. “We don't give either a competitive edge, but we can as a whole have better alternatives for sustainability in space.”

“Getting [the two primes] to play nice with each other,” as he put it, is key for the company, which wants to position itself as the favored source for space refueling. Orbit Fab which was a finalist in our TechCrunch Disrupt Battlefield in 2019, has developed a refueling valve it calls RAFTI (Rapid Attachable Fluid Transfer Interface) – but this component must be installed before spacecraft leave Earth, which means that much of the buy-in from major customers like the aerospace contractors must occur before their satellites even enter orbit.

The idea is that spacecraft outfitted with RAFTI would be able to dock with one of Orbit Fab’s refueling shuttles, which would be positioned in both low Earth orbit, geostationary orbit and eventually even cis-lunar space. By 2025, Schiel said he hopes every spacecraft will have a RAFTI on it. In the long-term, the company is thinking even bigger: producing fuel in-space, using material mined from asteroids.

“We want to be the Dow Chemical of space,” Schiel said. “We want to be the first customers for lunar miners, asteroid miners, buying up their material that they mined off those bodies, and then convert that to usable propellants that we can produce in-orbit.”

Orbit Fab says orbital refueling will be the bedrock of the burgeoning new space economy, in which goods and spacecraft will need to be transferred from one orbit to another (a maneuver that’s extremely fuel-intensive), or to build out supply chains to return resources to Earth.

“We want to be that supply chain of propellant,” Schiel added.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Space Startups’ Stocks Jump as Lockheed, Northrop Grumman Invest in Orbit Fab

    The aerospace and defense companies have invested in the startup, whose website is headed "Gas Stations in Space": Report

  • DEADLINE TOMORROW: The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against Orphazyme A/S and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm

    Los Angeles, California--(Newsfile Corp. - September 6, 2021) - The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, announces the filing of a class action lawsuit against Orphazyme A/S ("Orphazyme" or "the Company") (NASDAQ: ORPH) for violations of the federal securities laws.Investors who purchased the Company's shares pursuant and/or traceable to the Company's initial public offering conducted on September 29, 2020 (the "IPO"), or between September 29, 2020 and June 18, 2021, .

  • The Moon Collides With the Earth in Roland Emmerich’s Disaster Epic ‘Moonfall’ Trailer (Video)

    Next year, we won’t go to the moon, “the moon will come to us,” so says the first trailer for Roland Emmerich’s “Moonfall.” It’s the latest disaster epic from the “Independence Day” and “The Day After Tomorrow” director, and it’s a movie about how the frickin’ moon is suddenly on a collision course with Earth, threatening to obliterate life as we know it. The teaser for “Moonfall” is a short one, but it shows an aerial shot of Earth from space as lights gradually flicker out on the Eastern seabo

  • 2 things to cheer in August's jobs letdown — and one big worry: Morning Brief

    Top news and what to watch in the markets on Tuesday, September 7, 2021.

  • New study reveals the possibility of a new ninth planet

    A study re-examines the evidence for a proposal first suggested in 2016 — that the hypothetical Planet 9 could explain anomalies seen by astronomers in the outer solar system.

  • 'It's game over. It's mRNA or nothing:' Expert on future of vaccines

    mRNA technology has taken the world by storm thanks to the success of two vaccine companies in 2020. What lies ahead?

  • Inside the Wuhan lab: French engineering, deadly viruses and a big mystery

    One chilly morning in February 2017, a tall Chinese scientist in his 50s named Yuan Zhiming showed Bernard Cazeneuve, then the French prime minister, around Wuhan's new high-security pathogen lab. Built with French engineering, it was China's first P4 lab, one of several dozen in the world with that highest security designation. Yuan, the director of the lab, had worked more than a decade to make it a reality. Subscribe to The Post Most newsletter for the most important and interesting stories f

  • 'Historic moment:' Perseverance rover collects first Mars rock sample

    The first sample of a rock from Mars has been collected by the Perseverance rover, NASA announced Monday.

  • Trying to Find Your Mother's Remains From Ground Zero, 20 Years Later

    NEW YORK — Last month, two detectives showed up at Nykiah Morgan’s Long Island home. Her son, Dante, called her while she was at work. “They’re here about Grandma,” he said. Nearly 20 years ago, Dorothy Morgan, Nykiah Morgan’s mother, disappeared into the rubble of the collapsed towers, like most of the 2,753 ground zero victims on the morning of Sept. 11, 2001. She was working as an insurance broker in the North Tower of the World Trade Center. Sign up for The Morning newsletter from the New Yo

  • Women said the covid vaccine affected their periods. Now more than $1.6 million will go into researching it.

    Shana Clauson was in line to get her first dose of the Moderna shot in March when she saw menstruators on social media discussing how their periods had been altered - earlier, heavier and more painful than usual - after they got their coronavirus vaccinations. Clauson, a 45-year-old who lives in Hudson, Wis., went ahead and got the shot - and, a few days later, also got an earlier and heavier period than she was used to. A few weeks later, in early April, she told The Washington Post that she wa

  • Jeff Bezos has invested in an anti-aging biotech startup, a report says

    Altos Labs hopes to develop technology to reprogram human cells so they have the properties of stem cells, according to MIT Tech Review.

  • Netflix Strokes Elon Musk’s Otherworldly Ego With ‘Countdown: Inspiration4 Mission to Space’

    John Kraus/NetflixAny current review of Countdown: Inspiration4 Mission to Space is inherently incomplete, since the five-part Netflix docuseries is aiming to debut in real time alongside the event it’s depicting: the Sept. 15 launch of SpaceX’s Inspiration4, which will be the first all-civilian flight to orbit the Earth—a feat it’ll accomplish multiple times during its three-day journey, at speeds of 17,500 mph and at a height greater than that of the International Space Station. Consequently,

  • NASA says the Mars Perseverance rover has collected its first sample

    After initially failing to capture sample of rock, NASA has confirmed that Perseverance succeeded in its second attempt.

  • BioMarin Stock Fell Because Cancer Concerns Are a New Worry for Gene Therapy

    A handful of mice in one study conducted by the company were found to have liver growths after a year of treatment. Enrollment in a trial in humans is on hold.

  • Lockheed, Northrop invest in a startup that wants to refuel satellites in space

    San Francisco-based Orbit Fab secured $10 million in its latest funding round, and defense companies want to be a part of the company's growth.

  • Asteroids, meteors and comets: What are the differences?

    Our solar system is full of floating space debris: Comets, meteors, asteroids and more. What are the differences that make up these various space rocks?

  • FDA Slaps Clinical Hold on BioMarin's Gene Therapy For Genetic Metabolism Disorder

    ​​​​​​BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc (NASDAQ: BMRN) faces another setback in its gene therapy development program after the FDA placed the phenylketonuria (PKU) gene therapy trial on hold. The Phase 1/2 Phearless study is evaluating BMN 307, an AAV5-phenylalanine hydroxylase (PAH) gene therapy for PKU. PKU is a rare genetic disease that manifests at birth and is characterized by an inability to break down phenylalanine, an amino acid commonly found in many foods. The agency ordered the pause on the

  • Seqera Labs grabs $5.5M to help sequence COVID-19 variants and other complex data problems

    Bringing order and understanding to unstructured information located across disparate silos has been one of the more significant breakthroughs of the big data era, and today a European startup that has built a platform to help with this challenge specifically in the area of life sciences -- and has, notably, been used by labs to sequence and so far identify two major COVID-19 variants -- is announcing some funding to continue building out its tools to a wider set of use cases, and to expand into North America. Seqera Labs, a Barcelona-based data orchestration and workflow platform tailored to help scientists and engineers order and gain insights from cloud-based genomic data troves, as well as to tackle other life science applications that involve harnessing complex data from multiple locations, has raised $5.5 million in seed funding.

  • Antibiotic resistance found in wild brown bears in Europe

    Researchers have found antibiotic resistance in wild brown bears in Sweden, using museum collections to study the effects of the drugs over time.

  • BGI prenatal gene test under scrutiny for Chinese military links

    Health regulators in five countries are examining a prenatal test that collects the DNA of women and fetuses for research, while some doctors that promoted it and clinics that sell it say they were unaware the company that produces it also conducts research with the Chinese military. The test, made by Shenzhen-based BGI Group and marketed under the brand name NIFTY, is sold in at least 52 countries. The regulators' concerns, raised in response to a Reuters report, highlight the challenges of regulatory oversight when genetic data is sent from one country to another.