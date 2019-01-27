This Aerospace Supplier Just Made a Major Move to Get Back on Track

Long-struggling Triumph Group (NYSE: TGI) got a big boost to its effort to streamline when Bombardier (NASDAQOTH: BDRBF) agreed to buy a wing program that had been eating into free cash flow. There's still considerable work to be done, but investors have reason to hope that after more than two years of restructuring, the company has finally reached a turning point.

Wall Street celebrated the deal, sending Triumph shares up 25% on Jan. 24 following the news. But even after that burst, the shares are still down 41% over the past 12 months and have lost 77% of their value over the last five years. The stock, even after the pop, is arguably still cheap. That doesn't mean it is a good buy.

The details

Triumph is selling the unit that manufactures wings for Bombardier's Global 7500 business jet for "nominal cash consideration." Bombardier, which itself is trying to restructure a struggling aerospace division, is counting on the 7500 to provide a spark to its product lineup, but the jet has been delayed in part due to issues with its wing design.

Artist rendering of a Bombardier Global 7500. Image source: Bombardier.

The two companies in 2017 settled a dispute related to the design and manufacturing of wing components.

Triumph CEO Daniel J. Crowley was appointed in January 2016 with a mandate to simplify a formerly acquisitive company that had grown to house 47 different operating entities spread across 72 locations worldwide. Under his leadership, Triumph has merged operating units and dumped a number of money-losing programs, including its Gulfstream wing work, and won back business from the likes of Northrop Grumman, which had previously made Triumph ineligible to bid on new work.

But for all the progress, Triumph has continued to struggle to generate strong returns.

While this latest deal will not generate a cash windfall, it does reduce Triumph's exposure to a less-profitable program still fraught with risk, and it should improve free cash flow. The company had previously said that it expected cash flow to be about break-even for the remainder of its current fiscal year (set to end in March), but had warned that the 7500 wing business would be a cash drain in fiscal 2020 due to working capital needs and production ramp-up costs.