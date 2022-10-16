AerSale's (NASDAQ:ASLE) investors will be pleased with their respectable 84% return over the last three years

AerSale Corporation (NASDAQ:ASLE) shareholders might be concerned after seeing the share price drop 12% in the last month. But over three years, the returns would have left most investors smiling To wit, the share price did better than an index fund, climbing 84% during that period.

With that in mind, it's worth seeing if the company's underlying fundamentals have been the driver of long term performance, or if there are some discrepancies.

Check out our latest analysis for AerSale

There is no denying that markets are sometimes efficient, but prices do not always reflect underlying business performance. By comparing earnings per share (EPS) and share price changes over time, we can get a feel for how investor attitudes to a company have morphed over time.

AerSale became profitable within the last three years. That would generally be considered a positive, so we'd expect the share price to be up.

The graphic below depicts how EPS has changed over time (unveil the exact values by clicking on the image).

We're pleased to report that the CEO is remunerated more modestly than most CEOs at similarly capitalized companies. But while CEO remuneration is always worth checking, the really important question is whether the company can grow earnings going forward. Before buying or selling a stock, we always recommend a close examination of historic growth trends, available here..

A Different Perspective

Pleasingly, AerSale's total shareholder return last year was 2.9%. That falls short of the 22% it has made, for shareholders, each year, over three years. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand AerSale better, we need to consider many other factors. Take risks, for example - AerSale has 1 warning sign we think you should be aware of.

But note: AerSale may not be the best stock to buy. So take a peek at this free list of interesting companies with past earnings growth (and further growth forecast).

Story continues

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Join A Paid User Research Session

You’ll receive a US$30 Amazon Gift card for 1 hour of your time while helping us build better investing tools for the individual investors like yourself. Sign up here