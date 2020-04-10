AES Controls Creates a Ventilator Solution; Leverages CEO Connection Community to Launch and Scale

SYOSSET, N.Y., April 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- CEO Connection member CEO, Rick Salerno of AES Controls announces a solution to the ventilator shortage that will help save lives:

AES Controls based out of Cincinnati Ohio, has created a controller to convert readily available CPAP machines into invasive or non-invasive Stage 1 ventilators for immediate hospital use.

The units can be:

Attached to either a non-invasive ventilation mask or an endotracheal tube;

Will regulate breathing modulation and;

Has an anti-aerosolization containment / filtration measures for expired breath;

Can convert used or new units.

While AES was creating, CEO Connection was connecting. CEO Connection's strategic partner, Ballard Spahr, filed a patent for AES. Through the community, CEO Connection is also in touch with the White House, the National Governors Association, Johnson and Johnson, Dr. Oz, numerous hospitals, and other members who want to provide materials, labor, expertise, and logistical support.

Rick Salerno, CEO of AES Controls was emphatic: "Our thirty years of experience in developing and programming control systems, lead us to use a motor controller from our Cybersecurity Division as the foundation for this machine conversion. Like you, we are horrified to see the death estimates predicted for our family and friends. Which so much technology and expertise at AES, we were looking for a way to help save lives. "Not On Our Watch" has been the fuel that has kept us moving."

As a result, the first manufactured conversions will be shipped to the current epicenter of the pandemic, New York City, next week. After that, AES will start partnering with idle CEO Connection member manufacturers to scale up production to 10,000 a week, depending on parts availability.

"We are so proud to be working alongside our members to provide extraordinary solutions for these extraordinary times. This is the power of partnership, relationships, and connections through CEO Connection. You do great things on your own…we can do greater things together! And together, we can save lives!" stated Kenneth Beck, CEO of CEO Connection.

Please share this information with hospitals, medical centers and anyone on the front lines that might need ventilators. For more information, please contact AES@ceoconnection.com.

ABOUT AES CONTROLS:

AES Controls specializes in Programmable Logic Controllers of all sorts. They also offer custom engineering services that can be provided on a turnkey basis, or selectively to meet your exact requirements. Headquarters in Cincinnati, Ohio with locations in Chicago, Houston and Jacksonville.

ABOUT CEO CONNECTION:

Designed to provide CEOs with customized and personalized access to people, information, resources, and opportunities that will enhance your career, save you time, and make you money, CEO Connection is an invitation-only organization reserved exclusively for CEOs of companies with between $100 million and $3 billion in revenue. We connect you with the people you should meet, the resources you need, and the solutions to the unique issues you face and we do it for you, your company, and your team!

