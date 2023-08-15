AES names Zagzebski new President, CEO of AES Ohio

Ken Zagzebski has been named president and chief executive officer of AES Ohio and chairman of boards on Tuesday, August 15, a spokesperson from the electric utility corporation said.

>>TRENDING: At least 1 in custody after reported fight during traffic stop in Dayton

Ahmed Pasha, who served as the acting president and CEO, will continue as the US Utilities’ chief financial officer.

“Zagzebski’s extensive utility experience will provide a seamless transition for the utility and continued focus on delivering affordable, reliable, and sustainable solutions to customers,” the spokesperson said.

Zagzebski started working for AES in 2007 and has since served in a variety of leadership roles.

>>TRENDING: Man accused of partially digging up Riverside grave arrested

Some of those roles include President of Indianapolis Power and Light, Dayton Power and Light, and chief operating officer for AES’ U.S. renewables business.

“I am rejoining AES Ohio at a time when we have tremendous opportunities ahead of us to serve our customers in more personalized ways and make investments that will accelerate the growth happening here in the Dayton region. In the past year we have continued to make investments in modernizing the grid, which should improve the experience of our customers, accelerate economic growth, and position AES Ohio to become one of the fastest-growing utilities in the US,” Zagzebski said.