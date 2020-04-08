Aetna International Announces Waiver for Cost-sharing, Co-pay and Deductibles for COVID-19-related Inpatient Treatment





SINGAPORE, April 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Aetna International today announced it is waiving cost-sharing, co-pay and other deductibles for inpatient hospital admissions related to COVID-19, as part of several additional steps to help international medical insurance members access the care that they need during the COVID- 19 pandemic.

Aetna Logo More

The announcement builds on Aetna International's recent efforts to expand patient access to consultations and medication through its virtual health offering, vHealth, which was made freely available to all members last week.

"The health, safety and well-being of Aetna International customers and members is paramount, which is why we are announcing additional steps today to help provide timely and barrier free access to care during the COVID-19 outbreak," said Richard di Benedetto, president, Aetna International. "We are doing everything we can to make sure our members are supported and have simple and affordable access to the treatment they need, when they need it."

As the number of COVID-19 cases continue to rise, Aetna International is closely monitoring developments in all countries where our members may be affected. Our thoughts continue to be with everyone that has been affected by the outbreak, and our sole focus is on ensuring the health and safety of our employees, customers and members.

Treatment waivers

If cost-sharing, co-pay or another deductible applies to a member's inpatient benefit, Aetna International will waive this for inpatient admissions at all in-network facilities for treatment of COVID-19 or health complications associated with the virus. This policy applies to all our international medical insurance members and is effective immediately for any such admission through to June 1, 2020.

Enabling expedited access to treatment for members in the Americas

Additionally, for Aetna International members in the Americas – particularly in US states like New York and Washington, which have the strongest prevalence of COVID-19 cases – hospitals no longer need advance approval from Aetna International for members requiring hospitalization for COVID-19. This change allows for expedited access to the necessary treatment.

Aetna International is working closely with partner hospitals in the region to help transfer and discharge members with issues unrelated to COVID-19 from hospitals to safe and clinically appropriate care settings where they can continue to have their needs addressed. This will help hospitals and emergency rooms make room for more patients, especially those suffering from COVID-19.

Diagnostic testing

As well as treatment waivers, expedited access to treatment, and free access to virtual health services, Aetna International recently confirmed that members who undergo diagnostic testing for COVID-19 (as referred by a medical physician in an approved medical facility) will also be reimbursed in full for the cost of the test and consultation.

Members should continue to follow the guidance issued by their local health authority and contact their local health care provider or a vHealth doctor if they have any concerns.

