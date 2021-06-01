AEW Announcer FIRED After Mocking Longest-Reigning Women’s World Champ’s Japanese Accent

Carl Samson
·2 min read
All Elite Wrestling (AEW) fired a Spanish commentary team member for mocking the accent of a Japanese wrestler.




What happened: Willie Urbina mocked the accent of Hikaru Shida, 32, who is currently the longest-reigning AEW Women's World Champion.

  • The incident, which has now gone viral on social media, happened during a commercial break on last week's episode of "AEW Dynamite."

  • Co-announcer Alex Abrahantes asked Urbina to translate a promo for Shida, but Urbina instead gibbered in a mock Asian accent.

  • Co-announcer Thunder Rosa and Dasha Kuret told Urbina to stop, according to a translation for Fightful.

  • AEW has no breaks on FITE TV outside the U.S. for AEW Plus subscribers, so international viewers watching with Spanish commentary were able to hear the whole thing.

  • Shida lost to Britt Baker on Sunday's "AEW Double or Nothing," ending her 372-day reign, Wrestling Inc noted.





Fired: AEW fired Urbina last Saturday, just hours after the controversial broadcast, according to PW Insider.

  • Urbina, who worked for Impact Wrestling from 2006-2014, also did Spanish announcing for New Japan Pro-Wrestling.

  • AEW owner Tony Khan confirmed Urbina's termination and apologized to Shida over the matter.

  • "I didn’t think there was any excuse. I was not happy. Afterwards, I heard what was said and having our commentators involved with what was said about her, who I also apologized to, I thought it was best for the company to make this decision," Khan said, according to Fightful.

  • Shida responded to Urbina's comments in English and Japanese tweets, expressing that she doesn't care what "other people say about my race because I love it and [am] proud of it. I don't even feel anger."


Featured Image via Contralona (left) and AEW (right)

