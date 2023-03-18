AEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIDR) Q4 2022 Earnings Call Transcript March 15, 2023

Operator: Thank you for standing by, and welcome to the AEye' Q4 2022 and Full Year 2022 Earnings Results Conference Call. As a reminder, today's call is being recorded. I would now like to turn the conference over to your host, Mr. Stephen Lambright, Chief Managing Officer. Please go ahead.

Stephen Lambright: Good afternoon, and thank you for joining AEye's fourth quarter and year end 2022 earnings call. With me today are Matt Fisch, Chief Executive Officer; and Bob Brown, Chief Financial Officer. Earlier today, we announced our financial results for the fourth quarter and full year 2022. A copy of our press release can be found on our website at investors.aeye.ai. Before we begin, I would like to remind participants that today's discussion may include forward-looking statements, as defined in the Securities Laws and Regulations of the United States with reference to future events, future operating results or financial performance. Forward-looking statements are based on our current expectations and assumptions regarding our business, the industry and other conditions.

These forward-looking statements are subject to inherent risks, uncertainties and changes in circumstances that are difficult or impossible to predict. Our actual results may differ materially from those contemplated by these forward-looking statements. We caution you therefore against placing undue reliance on any of these forward-looking statements. You can find more information about the risks, uncertainties and other factors in our reports filed from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including in our more recent period report. All information discussed today is as of March 15, 2023, and we do not intend and undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as may be required by law.

In addition, today's discussion will include references to certain non-GAAP financial measures. These non-GAAP measures are presented for supplemental information purposes only, and should not be considered as a substitute for financial information presented in accordance with GAAP. A reconciliation of the measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measures is available in our press release and you should refer to our reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measures in our earnings release. Now let me pass the call over to Matt.

Matt Fisch: Thank you, Steve. Good afternoon, and welcome to our fourth quarter and year end 2022 earnings call. I'm Matt Fisch, AEye's CEO. I am joined on the call today by our CFO, Bob Brown. I'll begin the call by introducing myself, sharing some insights into what I've learned in my first month on the job and some initial thoughts on where we go from here. I will then hand the call to Bob, who will review AEye's financial performance for fourth quarter and full 2022 fiscal year, as well as a few comments on our 2023 outlook. Then we will open the call for questions. Let me start by telling you a bit about myself and why I'm thrilled to be here. Over the past 30 years, I have delivered transformational products that have supported the rapid evolution of the automotive and technology industries.

I am excited about the opportunity for AEye to become a premier sensing technology provider. To do this, I will leverage my extensive experience with systems, software and scaling large product organizations, as I did during my prior leadership roles at Gentherm, Harman and Intel. I recently led the technology team at Gentherm, a $1.3 billion developer of thermal management technologies. Under my leadership, we delivered innovative products to the automotive market that align with the industry shift to electrification and created new value propositions with systems and software. At AEye, our software-definable lidar is also at the center of this transformation. I will lead our team to enhance, productize and monetize AEye's platform and product portfolio to power the next generation of advanced driver assistance systems and drive greater efficiency, productivity and safety in smart infrastructure and other industrial markets.

Throughout my career, I've consistently pursued opportunities that have the vision and capacity to change the world to have an impact to create opportunities that didn't previously exist. This is more than a passion. My track record shows I thrive and succeed when presented with the challenge of bringing revolutionary technologies to market. My greatest satisfaction and success comes from making a difference, and AEye's technology has the potential to be transformative. I joined AEye because I believe it has all the ingredients for commercial success. We have industry-leading technology, a unique and compelling business model, a healthy commercial pipeline, a stellar team and exceptional business partners like Continental. Continental has a proven ability to deliver full stack advanced driver assistance systems to the automotive and trucking markets.

Over the years, they have delivered over 150 million sensors across dozens of product lines, making them one of the leading integrated ADAS solution providers in the world. For me, the most powerful market validation is that Continental selected AEye's technology for productization and integration into their industry-leading ADAS product portfolio. And we continue to receive positive feedback from OEM customers regarding Continental's automotive production intent B sample, giving me great confidence that we have the right product market fit for the next generation of advanced driver assistance systems. In my first month at AEye, I'm thoroughly impressed with the vitality and creativity of the team. The culture and energy here is remarkable and has me excited about what's to come.

My immediate task at hand is to set clear objectives and focus our efforts and remove impediments so that our team can successfully execute and achieve our goals. To that end, I've been working with the executive team to develop a go-forward plan that aligns our strengths with our objectives. We are well underway, but this takes time and careful consideration. My commitment to you is that we will come back to you in our May earnings call with my plan for the company and a time line to which you will be able to hold me and the executive team accountable. We will align our innovative 4Sight platform with the most promising opportunities and focus on a set of achievable objectives that will define success for AEye and its shareholders. I'm excited to be here.

AEye is well positioned with exceptional technology and talent, and I look forward to sharing our vision for the next phase of AEye evolution at our earnings call this May. At this point, I will turn it over to Bob Brown to review the details of our financial performance last quarter and last year. Bob?

Bob Brown: Thanks, Matt. Welcome, everyone. Revenue in the fourth quarter was $1.1 million, up 42% from the third quarter. Our development contract services revenue was stronger in the fourth quarter due to contract-specific progress in our automotive business. Revenue for the full year was $3.6 million, up 21% from the prior year. We managed our spending carefully throughout the year as we continue to focus our resources on the most impactful areas of our business. GAAP operating expenses were $22 million in the fourth quarter, an increase of 2.9% from the prior quarter due to a favorable item in the third quarter that did not repeat in the fourth quarter. Our non-GAAP operating expenses were $16 million in the fourth quarter, up from $15.1 million in the third quarter.

Net loss in the fourth quarter was $23.7 million on a GAAP basis, up slightly from a net loss of $23.6 million in the third quarter. GAAP EPS was a loss of $0.15 per share in the fourth quarter, which was flat relative to the prior quarter. Net loss on a non-GAAP basis in the fourth quarter was $17.5 million and non-GAAP EPS was a loss of $0.11, which was flat relative to non-GAAP EPS in the third quarter. Non-GAAP net loss for the full year was $73.8 million, which represented a substantial improvement relative to our initial expectations for a non-GAAP net loss of $100 million at the beginning of 2022. Net cash used in operating activities for the fourth quarter was $16.1 million, which improved from $22.4 million in the third quarter. The quarter-over-quarter improvement was primarily driven by cash used in the third quarter for working capital and for annual prepaid insurance costs that did not recur in the fourth quarter.

We're continuing to manage our cash very carefully, especially in this environment, and we're focusing our cash outlays on critical areas that clearly support our strategy and product development. Our capital expenditures in the quarter were very modest at $800,000, reflecting our unique capital light model and our partnerships with manufacturers like Continental and Sanmina. We ended the year with $94.2 million of cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities on our balance sheet. We believe this provides us with a solid financial base to support our business as we head into what's expected to be a challenging economic climate in 2023. We've received many questions over the last several days about our exposure to Silicon Valley Bank, or SVB.

The vast majority of our cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities are held in our account with a much larger bank, which was unaffected by SVB's issues. While we were also an SVB customer, we regained full access to our SVB accounts as of Monday morning. Turning to our external sources of funds. You may recall that we issued a convertible note in September, which provided us with $10 million of proceeds. Thus far, we have paid the monthly installments required under the note in cash rather than shares. We have the right subject to certain conditions to issue another convertible note to the same investor in 2023 in the same amount and on the same terms. We also continue to have access to our equity line of credit facility as an additional source of liquidity.

We did not issue any shares under that facility in the fourth quarter. Now let me address our near-term outlook. We are maintaining a cautious view on the business in the first quarter. We expect revenue for the first quarter to be in the range of $500,000 to $700,000. We have temporarily slowed production of our 4Sight industrial product in Q1 as we complete the second phase of the transfer of production to our manufacturing partner and complete the planned validation of the product built in the production environment. While volumes are expected to be modest in the near term, we are continuing several proof-of-concept deployments of our lidar with key customers, particularly in the ITS market. In response to the uncertain environment we noted earlier, we have been managing our spending carefully.

However, we expect our first quarter operating expenses to be up approximately 10% to 15% from the fourth quarter based primarily on the timing of certain development projects. We expect our non-GAAP EPS to be a loss of approximately $0.13 in the first quarter. Let me conclude by saying that while we expect to feel the impacts of a potential recession and ongoing supply chain challenges in the near term, we are well positioned to navigate through this period. The secular backdrop for lidar adoption across the automotive and industrial markets remains compelling. And the feedback we're getting from OEM customers on Continental's automotive production and 10 B-sample continues to be very encouraging. With that, we'll open the line for questions.

Operator?

Operator: we're slowing production, as we said, in Q1, and this is really related to doing validation and testing on that product. So we've held off a bit on production here in Q1. So that's what you're seeing in the Q1 impact. So it's going to be very minor volumes here in Q1 as we work through that. So the hardware is in very good shape. So we've been getting good feedback from the field on how those hardware units are performing in the field, but we are doing an update to the software. So we've got a pretty significant software revision that we want to roll out. And as a result of that, we want to do a formal testing on that, make sure we've got it rock-solid before we start getting into further production. So we're not going to give guidance for the full year.

So we're really just guiding to Q1 at this point, Suji. But we do expect to have more production again here in Q2 when we get there. But Q1 is going to be light because of those reasons. And Matt, I don't know if you want to comment further on what we're doing around the software side and how that relates to the production.

