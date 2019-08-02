AF Gruppen (OB:AFG) Seems To Use Debt Rather Sparingly

The external fund manager backed by Berkshire Hathaway's Charlie Munger, Li Lu, makes no bones about it when he says 'The biggest investment risk is not the volatility of prices, but whether you will suffer a permanent loss of capital.' So it might be obvious that you need to consider debt, when you think about how risky any given stock is, because too much debt can sink a company. We can see that AF Gruppen ASA (OB:AFG) does use debt in its business. But should shareholders be worried about its use of debt?

When Is Debt A Problem?

Generally speaking, debt only becomes a real problem when a company can't easily pay it off, either by raising capital or with its own cash flow. If things get really bad, the lenders can take control of the business. While that is not too common, we often do see indebted companies permanently diluting shareholders because lenders force them to raise capital at a distressed price. By replacing dilution, though, debt can be an extremely good tool for businesses that need capital to invest in growth at high rates of return. The first thing to do when considering how much debt a business uses is to look at its cash and debt together.

Check out our latest analysis for AF Gruppen

What Is AF Gruppen's Debt?

The image below, which you can click on for greater detail, shows that at March 2019 AF Gruppen had debt of kr1.01b, up from kr113.0m in one year. On the flip side, it has kr405.0m in cash leading to net debt of about kr603.0m.

OB:AFG Historical Debt, August 2nd 2019 More

How Healthy Is AF Gruppen's Balance Sheet?

We can see from the most recent balance sheet that AF Gruppen had liabilities of kr6.66b falling due within a year, and liabilities of kr1.40b due beyond that. On the other hand, it had cash of kr405.0m and kr3.93b worth of receivables due within a year. So it has liabilities totalling kr3.73b more than its cash and near-term receivables, combined.

AF Gruppen has a market capitalization of kr17.0b, so it could very likely raise cash to ameliorate its balance sheet, if the need arose. But it's clear that we should definitely closely examine whether it can manage its debt without dilution.

In order to size up a company's debt relative to its earnings, we calculate its net debt divided by its earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) and its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) divided by its interest expense (its interest cover). The advantage of this approach is that we take into account both the absolute quantum of debt (with net debt to EBITDA) and the actual interest expenses associated with that debt (with its interest cover ratio).

AF Gruppen has a low debt to EBITDA ratio of only 0.48. And remarkably, despite having net debt, it actually received more in interest over the last twelve months than it had to pay. So it's fair to say it can handle debt like a hot shot teppanyaki chef handles cooking. Another good sign is that AF Gruppen has been able to increase its EBIT by 22% in twelve months, making it easier to pay down debt. The balance sheet is clearly the area to focus on when you are analysing debt. But it is future earnings, more than anything, that will determine AF Gruppen's ability to maintain a healthy balance sheet going forward. So if you're focused on the future you can check out this free report showing analyst profit forecasts.