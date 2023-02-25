AFC Ajax (AMS:AJAX) Shareholders Will Want The ROCE Trajectory To Continue

Finding a business that has the potential to grow substantially is not easy, but it is possible if we look at a few key financial metrics. Firstly, we'll want to see a proven return on capital employed (ROCE) that is increasing, and secondly, an expanding base of capital employed. Basically this means that a company has profitable initiatives that it can continue to reinvest in, which is a trait of a compounding machine. So on that note, AFC Ajax (AMS:AJAX) looks quite promising in regards to its trends of return on capital.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

For those who don't know, ROCE is a measure of a company's yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. To calculate this metric for AFC Ajax, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.095 = €44m ÷ (€608m - €146m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2022).

Therefore, AFC Ajax has an ROCE of 9.5%. In absolute terms, that's a low return and it also under-performs the Entertainment industry average of 12%.

Above you can see how the current ROCE for AFC Ajax compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you'd like to see what analysts are forecasting going forward, you should check out our free report for AFC Ajax.

What Does the ROCE Trend For AFC Ajax Tell Us?

The fact that AFC Ajax is now generating some pre-tax profits from its prior investments is very encouraging. The company was generating losses five years ago, but now it's earning 9.5% which is a sight for sore eyes. Not only that, but the company is utilizing 139% more capital than before, but that's to be expected from a company trying to break into profitability. This can tell us that the company has plenty of reinvestment opportunities that are able to generate higher returns.

The Bottom Line On AFC Ajax's ROCE

Overall, AFC Ajax gets a big tick from us thanks in most part to the fact that it is now profitable and is reinvesting in its business. Investors may not be impressed by the favorable underlying trends yet because over the last five years the stock has only returned 12% to shareholders. Given that, we'd look further into this stock in case it has more traits that could make it multiply in the long term.

If you'd like to know about the risks facing AFC Ajax, we've discovered 2 warning signs that you should be aware of.

