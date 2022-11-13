AFC Gamma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFCG) is definitely on the radar of institutional investors who own 48% of the company

To get a sense of who is truly in control of AFC Gamma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFCG), it is important to understand the ownership structure of the business. With 48% stake, institutions possess the maximum shares in the company. Put another way, the group faces the maximum upside potential (or downside risk).

Because institutional owners have a huge pool of resources and liquidity, their investing decisions tend to carry a great deal of weight, especially with individual investors. Hence, having a considerable amount of institutional money invested in a company is often regarded as a desirable trait.

In the chart below, we zoom in on the different ownership groups of AFC Gamma.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About AFC Gamma?

Institutional investors commonly compare their own returns to the returns of a commonly followed index. So they generally do consider buying larger companies that are included in the relevant benchmark index.

We can see that AFC Gamma does have institutional investors; and they hold a good portion of the company's stock. This can indicate that the company has a certain degree of credibility in the investment community. However, it is best to be wary of relying on the supposed validation that comes with institutional investors. They too, get it wrong sometimes. If multiple institutions change their view on a stock at the same time, you could see the share price drop fast. It's therefore worth looking at AFC Gamma's earnings history below. Of course, the future is what really matters.

Hedge funds don't have many shares in AFC Gamma. The company's CEO Leonard Tannenbaum is the largest shareholder with 17% of shares outstanding. In comparison, the second and third largest shareholders hold about 4.9% and 4.4% of the stock.

A closer look at our ownership figures suggests that the top 11 shareholders have a combined ownership of 52% implying that no single shareholder has a majority.

While studying institutional ownership for a company can add value to your research, it is also a good practice to research analyst recommendations to get a deeper understand of a stock's expected performance. There are plenty of analysts covering the stock, so it might be worth seeing what they are forecasting, too.

Insider Ownership Of AFC Gamma

While the precise definition of an insider can be subjective, almost everyone considers board members to be insiders. The company management answer to the board and the latter should represent the interests of shareholders. Notably, sometimes top-level managers are on the board themselves.

I generally consider insider ownership to be a good thing. However, on some occasions it makes it more difficult for other shareholders to hold the board accountable for decisions.

It seems insiders own a significant proportion of AFC Gamma, Inc.. It has a market capitalization of just US$322m, and insiders have US$66m worth of shares in their own names. It is great to see insiders so invested in the business. It might be worth checking if those insiders have been buying recently.

General Public Ownership

The general public, who are usually individual investors, hold a 29% stake in AFC Gamma. While this group can't necessarily call the shots, it can certainly have a real influence on how the company is run.

