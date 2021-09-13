AFC Week 1 overreactions: Chiefs, Mahomes show they still have championship mettle
Mackenzie Salmon 'overreacts' to the biggest storylines from the NFL's Week One action in the AFC.
The Kansas City Chiefs started slowly on Sunday but did more of what they've done quite a bit over the past few years — win. Patrick Mahomes threw for 337 and three touchdowns and ran for another touchdown as the Chiefs rallied for a 33-29 victory over the Cleveland Browns. Travis Kelce caught an 8-yard touchdown pass from Mahomes with 7:04 left to complete the comeback and set the final margin.
Every time the Kansas City Chiefs needed a big play on Sunday, their magician under center produced the kind of mesmerizing moment that left the Cleveland Browns shaking their heads in awe and frustration. There was Patrick Mahomes' 75-yard touchdown pass to Tyreek Hill, where he lofted the ball deep downfield and his wide receiver made an incredible adjustment. “That's Patrick Mahomes being Patrick Mahomes,” Hill said.
While it might be coincidental, especially since the home team gets to pick their jersey first, the Browns could have revenge on their minds with their uniform choice for Week 1:
