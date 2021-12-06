AFC Week 13 overreactions: In parity party Chiefs deserve to be trusted most
Mackenzie Salmon 'overreacts' to the biggest storylines in the AFC after all the action from Week 13 in the NFL.
Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski are within striking distance of another NFL record after connecting for two touchdowns un Sunday's Buccaneers vs. Falcons game.
The Packers need only two results to clinch the NFC North title in Week 14.
The refs appeared to have missed a crucial pass interference call at the end of the 49ers-Seahawks game.
The 49ers attempted to run a zone read with Jimmy Garoppolo at quarterback, and it did not work out well.
After a 4-interception game for Andy Dalton, Bears fans had a lot to say about his poor showing on Sunday.
The Colts are 14-6 in Houston all-time.
Look: Clemson HC Dabo Swinney in Raiders gear on Las Vegas sideline is...interesting
There are plenty of differences between Mac Jones and Josh Allen, including their annual salary. As Tom E. Curran writes, New England's financial flexibility with Jones on a rookie deal is a big edge.
Observations from a bad #49ers loss to the Seahawks.
At the tail end of a career day, Miles Sanders went down in pain with an ankle injury. By Dave Zangaro
Odell Beckham Jr. found the end zone for the second time as a Ram and then channeled 'Warzone' for the celebration.
Sunday's Vikings loss will linger into what might be an offseason of change.
Ten days ago, a flagfest at AT&T Stadium between the Raiders and Cowboys resulted in four defensive pass interference calls against Dallas defensive back Anthony Brown, prompting Cowboys owner Jerry Jones to decry “throw up ball.” On Sunday, the Raiders tried to play “throw up ball” with the game on the line. This time, the [more]
Here are the winners, losers and those in between from the New York Giants' Week 13 loss to the Miami Dolphins.
Sony Michel put together a terrific performance against the Jaguars, proving he deserves to remain the Rams' RB1 moving forward.
They’ve got time to make a decision, and they’re going to take advantage of the time they have. Per a league source, the Buccaneers are considering cutting receiver Antonio Brown in the aftermath of the news that he supplied the team and the league with a fake vaccination card. When Brown joined the team in [more]
Detroit Lions fans really disliked Dan Campbell for a minute there, but Jared Goff threw a TD on the final play to stun Minnesota Vikings
Here are eight takeaways from one of the strangest games in recent memory.
The most anticipated matchup on the NFL Week 13 schedule is an AFC East showdown between the Patriots and Bills. Here's a roundup of expert score predictions for the game.
Adrian Peterson signed with Seattle’s practice squad Wednesday. Four days later, the running back scored his 120th career rushing touchdown. He now is three touchdowns behind Marcus Allen for third in NFL history. Emmitt Smith is the all-time leader with 164, followed by LaDainian Tomlinson with 145. Peterson now has scored at least one rushing [more]