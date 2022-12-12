AFC Week 14 overreactions: Justin Herbert shines and saves Chargers' season
Mackenzie Salmon 'overreacts' to the biggest AFC storylines from all the Week 14 action in the NFL.
Huntley was starting his first game in place of the injured Lamar Jackson.
The Chargers entered Sunday’s game with one of the league’s worst defenses, particularly against the run. But without three key starters in safety Derwin James, cornerback Bryce Callahan, and defensive tackle Sebastian Joseph-Day, Los Angeles shut down Tua Tagovailoa and Miami’s explosive offense to the tune of a 23-17 victory. For the second consecutive week, [more]
Justin Herbert threw for 367 yards and a touchdown and a short-handed Chargers defense got the best of the Dolphins' Tua Tagovailoa as Los Angeles beat Miami 23-17 on Sunday night. “It was an incredible team win,” coach Brandon Staley said.
Julius Randle lost his cool and was tossed on Sunday night.
Twitter went wild when OT Penei Sewell made a game-sealing catch for a first down, giving the Lions a win on Sunday.
Endyia Rogers pours in a career-high 34 points and the Ducks rally late to defeat Oregon State 75-67.
Justin Herbert completely outplayed Tua Tagovailoa on Sunday night.
All week, Vikings players called their visit to Detroit a "hat and shirt game," meaning that if they won, they'd get to wear championship gear. Their 34-23 loss to the Lions did not earn new clothing for the players, or a diploma and mortarboard for their head coach. Kevin O'Connell's first season with the Vikings has been a resounding success. His first try at winning a division title ...
Every week we compare Dallas and their opponent across 25 advanced stats. The Cowboys almost swept the competition, falling short just once. | From @ProfessorO_NFL
The hobbled Cowboys secondary took another hit with their starting safety suffering an injury pregame, right after inactives were decided.
Oregon bolstered its linebacking corps for 2023 with the transfer of Jestin Jacobs from Iowa.
A familiar face won't be part of one rivalry game next season.
Steve Keim is "a fan" and "not a leader," according to comments from a personnel staffer told The Score's Jordan Schultz.