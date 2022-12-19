AFC Week 15 overreactions: Patriots, Belichick fumble season away in embarrassing fashion
Mackenzie Salmon 'overreacts' to the biggest AFC storylines after all the Week 15 action in the NFL.
What did Jakobi Meyers see on the final play of the Patriots' excruciating loss to the Raiders in Week 15? Here's what the veteran wide receiver told reporters after the game.
With 39 seconds remaining in Saturday night’s game and the score tied 29-29, Bills running back Devin Singletary took a handoff up the middle at the Dolphins’ 11-yard line, ran toward the end zone, and then purposely stopped and fell down at the 4-yard line. After the game, Bills coach Sean McDermott praised Singletary for [more]
Patrick Mahomes was thrown to the ground but no flag was to be seen.
Julian Edelman had a stunned, angry reaction to the Patriots' shocking Week 15 loss to the Raiders on Sunday.
Plenty of blame for the Dallas Cowboys for their loss in Jacksonville, starting with the head coach
Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson is cleared to play on Sunday against the Cardinals, a rare winnable game for a beleaguered Denver team. Wilson won’t even be in uniform. It’s the smart move by the Broncos. Wilson’s Week 14 concussion was more jarring than most, with his head ramming into the ground. He was woozy. He [more]
“I was just more concerned with safety when there are ice balls flying at people’s heads.”
Hear from Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady following Sunday's 34-23 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals
The final play of Sunday's game against the Raiders will get all the headlines, but you could make a case that the NFL cost the Patriots a win with a botched review of Keelan Cole's touchdown.
Some penalties bother Mike Tomlin more than others.
Tom Brady rarely blows 17-point leads. His offenses rarely turn the ball over four times in a single half. Cincinnati made him do both, which bodes well for the rest of the season.
Coach Kyle Shanahan isn't taking his foot off the gas pedal with just three games to go in the 2022 NFL regular season, but he's going to be smart about it.
Two Bengals defenders heard what Tom Brady said before the game.
Raiders quarterback Derek Carr's 30-yard 'touchdown pass' to Keelan Cole was a great play. However, it was not actually a touchdown pass.
The Indianapolis Colts played two distinct halves: their best in the first half and an abomination in the second half.
#Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes claimed two franchise records from Alex Smith during the Week 15 win over the #Texans.
New York Jets head coach Robert Saleh kept his timeouts in his pocket, and might have lost the game for his team.
The 49ers nearly received a boost in the NFC standings Saturday before the Indianapolis Colts blew a 33-0 lead to the Minnesota Vikings.